Michigan Author's Debut Novel Selected as Midwest Book Awards Finalist in Romance

MASON, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Michigan alumna Elizabeth Salo (a pseudonym) was recognized as a finalist in the Fiction:Romance category of the 34th annual Midwest Book Awards.

"My stories purposely feature strong female characters. Women are faced with so much daily stress, negativity, and societal pressure that I want to empower women to do whatever it is they set their minds to. Toss in some magic, myth, and romance and what's not to love?" Salo says.

Amazon in Exileby Elizabeth Salo

Amazon in Exile is a romantic action-adventure story loosely based on Greek mythology that takes place in the modern world. Globetrotting, suspense, and action-packed fight scenes are just a few of the things that await readers. Fall in love with Kalli, a former Amazon queen, and Sam, an anthropology professor, who holds the secret to finding her ancient civilization.

Gold winners will be announced in person at the Midwest Book Awards gala held on June 22, 2024 at the Mall of America in Minneapolis.

The Midwest Book Awards are presented by the Midwest Independent Publishers Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting independent publishers in the Midwest. The awards are open to all books published in the Midwest in the previous year.

MiPA founders organized the first Midwest Book Awards in 1989, and today the Midwest Book Awards is one of the longest running literary recognition programs in the country. Judges for the prestigious literary program are booksellers, university staff and librarians who are subject matter experts and collectively hail from each of MiPA's twelve states.

