MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ATTORNEY STEVEN GURSTEN RECEIVES HALL OF FAME AWARD

News provided by

Michigan Auto Law

27 Jul, 2023, 07:04 ET

American Association for Justice Bestows Honor for Commitment to Justice In Truck Accident Litigation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Auto Law attorney Steven M. Gursten received the prestigious Hall of Fame Award from the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group at its Annual Convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 17, 2023.

Gursten is only the third lawyer in the history of the Trucking Litigation Group to be awarded this honor.

Continue Reading
Michigan Auto Law attorney Steven M. Gursten, recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group.
Michigan Auto Law attorney Steven M. Gursten, recipient of the Hall of Fame Award from the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group.

The AAJ's Hall of Fame Award is bestowed upon only elite truck accident attorneys of integrity and character whose litigation and advocacy in the courtroom has significantly advanced the rights of the wrongfully injured and whose careers have "made a significant and positive impact on the civil justice system.  

"I am honored to receive the Hall of Fame Award," said Gursten. "It's gratifying to be recognized by all of my peers - the very best truck accident lawyers in the country - for this Hall of Fame Award. It is a recognition that comes from thousands of hours of hard work helping people secure justice after having their lives shattered by negligent trucking companies. Our mission continues to make the trucking industry safer, promote safer roads, and save lives."

Gursten has an unmatched record of success recovering the highest recorded jury verdicts and settlements in truck accident cases in Michigan, according to year-end compilations of settlements and trial verdicts by Michigan Lawyers Weekly. These include a $34.5 million settlement that was also the largest-reported tractor-trailer crash settlement in the U.S. that year and also was the largest truck settlement ever by any Michigan truck accident lawyer. Gursten has handled hundreds of truck accident injury cases.   

Steve is Past-President of the American Association for Justice's Trucking Litigation Group. At legal seminars in over 26 states, Gursten has taught truck accident litigation to thousands of lawyers. Michigan Lawyers Weekly newspaper has honored him as a "Leader in the Law" for his work in making trucking companies more safe.  

Michigan Auto Law is the state's largest law firm specializing exclusively in truck accident and car accident cases and auto No-Fault litigation. Representing clients throughout the state, the lawyers at Michigan Auto Law has consistently won the state's largest auto accident verdicts and settlements on behalf of its clients. Click here to learn more about Michigan Auto Law.

SOURCE Michigan Auto Law

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.