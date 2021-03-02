Michigan-based cybersecurity company AaDya Security names cybersecurity executive, Julie Cullivan to Board of Directors

DETROIT, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AaDya Security, provider of enterprise-grade security to small and midsize businesses through Marzo4, an all-in-one cybersecurity platform, has named cybersecurity executive Julie Cullivan to its Board of Directors, effective, March 1, 2021.

"I have been fortunate enough to work with Julie twice in my career, at two different cybersecurity companies," said Raffaele Mautone, AaDya founder and CEO. "I am thrilled and honored that she has agreed to join our Board. As we continue on our path to change the cybersecurity landscape for small and medium sized businesses, Julie's knowledge and expertise will be invaluable assets."

Cullivan has more than than two decades of operational and technical experience across some of the world's largest cybersecurity and IT brands. She has spent her career helping enterprise software and cloud companies scale their businesses and is a sought-after speaker on diversity and inclusion, security as a boardroom imperative, innovation and building high-impact teams. She has held executive roles focused on global sales and business operations at Forescout, FireEye, Autodesk, McAfee, EMC and Oracle.

"What I love about AaDya's mission is the focus on simplifying security for small and medium sized businesses," said Cullivan. "Instead of needing a purpose-built security tool for each threat vector, this segment of the market deserves enterprise grade solutions without the complexity or price tag."

AaDya launched Marzo4 in June 2020 with a robust suite of security tools including: single sign on, password management, anti-phishing and endpoint protection, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence in the form of "Judy," which on the front-end, takes the form of an interactive virtual cybersecurity assistant.

In addition to serving on AaDya Security's Board of Directors, Cullivan also serves as a Board Member for HeartFlow, Axon Enterprise and Cobalt.io. She has a bachelor's degree in finance from Santa Clara University and lives with her family in Santa Clara, California.

About AaDya Security

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, AaDya Security provides smart, simple, effective cybersecurity software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Marzo4, our all-in-one cybersecurity platform, powered by Judy, an interactive AI virtual assistant, is simple, affordable and provides 24/7 cybersecurity protection and intuitive customer support for companies who lack the time, expertise and capital to successfully implement these solutions on their own. For more information please visit our website, AaDyasecurity.com.

SOURCE AaDya Security

Related Links

https://www.aadyasecurity.com/

