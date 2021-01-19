Michigan based digital design and development agencies, Fusionary and AMBR Detroit are officially operating as one

DETROIT, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusionary, a 25-year old digital studio based in Grand Rapids, MI has acquired a Detroit-based custom software agency, AMBR Detroit. This partnership connects both sides of the state in providing digital design and custom software solutions.

Sam Kasgorgis, President & CEO at Fusionary has this to share:

"Our goal with this merger was to expand to the Detroit metro area with a proven partner like AMBR Detroit, a software company with a similar skill set and customer focus as Fusionary. We are excited to support the collective AMBR and Fusionary teams to further accelerate growth and provide our clients with exceptional service. We decided to affiliate with a firm that provides similar offerings to provide a wider array of solutions and greater use of advanced technologies. Finding and retaining excellent talent is a constant challenge, and this merger will also mean our staff will benefit from the experience and knowledge of their peers to better serve our clients with enhanced response times."

Anthony Montalbano, Managing Partner, and co-founder of AMBR Detroit said:

"At AMBR we've always strived to provide quality web, app and design services to our customers, but we wanted to do more. We conducted a search looking for a partner like Fusionary. Fusionary's decades of experience and talent is exactly what we were looking for. With this partnership, we will continue our tradition of excellent service to our clients and provide additional support beyond what the AMBR team was able to do alone. The combination of Fusionary and AMBR Detroit is bringing some of the best talents in Michigan together!"

Starting January 4th, 2021, all clients of AMBR Detroit now operate under Fusionary. With the addition of AMBR Detroit to Fusionary, clients from both companies will now benefit from their combined 35 years of digital design and software solutions experience.

About AMBR Detroit

Previous Domino's Pizza e-commerce devs, Anthony Montalbano & Brian Ritter founded AMBR Detroit in 2012. Initially using their expertise to consult with startups they eventually grew to support some of Metro Detroit's top growing companies, such as StockX, Jet's Pizza, Wallside Windows, Emagine Entertainment, and more. The team at AMBR pride themselves on being a group of creatives, strategists, and engineers who can tackle just about anything in support of their clients. https://ambrdetroit.com/

About Fusionary

Founded in 1995 in Grand Rapids, Fusionary is a digital studio specializing in the design, development, and management of interactive solutions. Our team is strategic, creative, and technically innovative. We have fun, solve problems, and produce great experiences. We'll be here when you need us, to get things done and deliver spectacular work. https://fusionary.com/

