Michigan-Based Photo Systems Inc. Announces Brand Licensing Agreement for Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals, Full Range Launching in Early 2024

Due to the extensive growth and demand for analog photo chemicals, Kodak-branded products will continue to provide analog consumers with time-tested, high-quality photographic processing chemicals.

DEXTER, Mich., Dec. 7, 2023 , Dec. 7, 2023 -- Consumers are set to see Kodak branded photo chemicals widely available in early 2024. Photo Systems, Inc, a new authorized brand licensee, will begin manufacturing in the U.S. early next year, bringing Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals to market.

"Analog photography and analog photo chemicals have always been the focus of Photo Systems," says Photo Systems Inc. CEO Alan Fischer, "and we were very concerned that a vital link to analog photography would be lost. We are pleased to become the licensee of Kodak and carry on the more than 150-year tradition of Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals."

Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals run the gamut of analog photography, including conventional black and white, C41, E6, and RA4 processes. Photo Systems Inc. plans to introduce black and white chemicals as early as January 2024, followed by C41 color chemicals, E6, and RA4 by the end of the third quarter.

"Photo Systems Inc. has manufactured analog photographic chemicals for over 50 years from our plant and headquarters in Dexter," Fischer added. "We will continue to use our many years of experience in photographic chemical manufacturing, as well as the specific experience in manufacturing Kodak Professional Photographic Chemicals we have garnered over the past four years, to deliver the quality and reliability that consumers have come to expect."

Consumers will see additional new products shortly, including 1- and 2.5-liter kits of conventional C41, and conventional E6 will also be introduced. Minilab chemicals will be reintroduced in C41, RA4, and E6.

About Photo Systems Inc.

Photo Systems Inc. is based in Dexter, Michigan, and specializes in graphic chemical manufacturing. Founded over five decades ago, the company provides clients with film-processing chemicals and other processing solutions worldwide, relying on high-quality chemicals and fast turnaround times. The company has since manufactured an array of other in-demand chemicals, including photographic, micrographic, and X-ray chemicals.

