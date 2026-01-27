MICHIGAN-BASED TOTAL DOOR SYSTEMS EARNS NATIONAL WBENC CERTIFICATION

WATERFORD, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Door Systems, a Waterford, Michigan–based manufacturer of integrated smoke and fire containment door systems, announced today that it has earned national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise through the Great Lakes Women's Business Enterprise Council (Great Lakes WBENC), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is widely recognized as the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"I am proud to recognize the women leaders who helped found Total Door Systems and to honor our nearly 50-year legacy of women's ownership and leadership through this national WBENC certification," said Patricia Yulkowski, president and CEO of Total Door Systems. A second-generation CEO, Yulkowski has focused on cultivating the next generation of company leaders—primarily women—across the organization. "Ensuring diverse perspectives are at the table from the beginning has helped us innovate faster, grow in new directions, and foster a positive, forward-looking company culture."

Total Door Systems is the only manufacturer of its kind in the United States, engineering and manufacturing every component and piece of hardware for its patented integrated door systems at its Michigan facilities. The company traces its roots to an innovative lock system that became an industry standard. Yulkowski assumed leadership from her parents, Leon and Christine Yulkowski, and has since guided the company's transformation into a global leader in integrated access technologies, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, local sourcing, and operational excellence.

WBENC certification through Great Lakes WBENC is a rigorous, multi-step process that includes an in-depth business review and on-site inspection. The certification confirms that a business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by one or more women, and that it demonstrates sound governance, strategic planning, and operational management.

In addition to certification, WBENC provides women-owned businesses with year-round professional development, programming, and engagement opportunities—both virtual and in person—through its national network. These offerings enable certified Women's Business Enterprises to expand their reach, strengthen innovation, and connect with major corporations and peer organizations.

