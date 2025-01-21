Michigan Capitol Celebration to Highlight Community, School Choice, and Student Voices

Students, educators, and families to connect with legislators and celebrate educational opportunities

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Students and educators representing a variety of school choices will return to the Michigan State Capitol on Tuesday, January 28 during School Choice Week with a message to share. Over 100 students from schools across the state are excited to share the success and impact of school choice in their lives with state leaders.

The Michigan Capitol Celebration will take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in Heritage Hall at the Michigan State Capitol. Organized by Parent Advocates for Choice in Education (PACE), the event will feature student and parent speakers sharing their personal stories about the impact of school choice.

Throughout the day, students will explore the Capitol, meet with state leaders to share their stories, and participate in a service project. Working together, students will create fleece blankets to donate to local children's hospitals and shelters, demonstrating the power of community and giving back.

"Now is the time for connection between our state's legislators and the very students and families who are directly impacted by the educational offerings in Michigan - a time to come together as a community to do good for others while adding to the overall good of school choice," said Amy Dunlap, outreach director for Parent Advocates for Choice in Education in Michigan, the event's organizer. "This event brings together students, families, and legislators to celebrate the positive impact of school choice and to foster meaningful connections."

The event highlights the variety of educational options available in Michigan, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, private schools, online learning, homeschooling, and microschooling. By connecting with legislators, students, and families will have the opportunity to express why all these options are important for the future of kids in Michigan.

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include more than 27,000 activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Location Details:

The Michigan State Capitol is located at 323 W Ottawa St, Lansing, MI 48933. The event will take place in the Heritage Hall in the North State Room and in the Atrium.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/events/2025-lansing-capitol-celebration/ .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

SOURCE National School Choice Week