Michigan Chamber Applauds State Senate For Vote To Lower The High Cost Of Car Insurance

LANSING, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement applauding the Michigan Senate for its vote today to reform the state's broken and costly auto insurance system.

"The Michigan Chamber's Board of Directors identified auto insurance reform as a top priority for the 2019 legislative session," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "Today, the Michigan Senate took bold action to drive down Michigan's highest-in-the-nation car insurance rates and reform the system to make Michigan more competitive with other states."

"Michigan is in a league of its own when it comes to its excessively high car insurance rates," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy for the Michigan Chamber. "We applaud the hard work of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, bill sponsor Aric Nesbitt and Insurance Chair Lana Theis for putting forward a thoughtful plan that tackles the very real problem of Michigan's highest-in-the-nation auto insurance costs and its primary cost-drivers." Those cost drivers include Michigan's unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) benefits; the lack of a fee schedule to reign in out-of-control medical charges for auto accident injuries; and fraud, waste and abuse in the system, Block noted.

"Senate passage of Senate Bill 1 is a very important step in the legislative process," said Studley. "We urge the Michigan House to focus on the 7.1 million licensed drivers who are counting on them to make car insurance premiums more affordable and competitive."

"Michigan's motorists deserve better," Studley concluded.

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

