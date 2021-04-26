Michigan Chamber Calls On State Department To Cancel Biased 'How To Organize Union' Seminars

LANSING, Mich., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) offering webinars to instruct employees in the public and private sector on how to "form a union," the Michigan Chamber expressed opposition and questioned whether the department can be trusted. The Chamber calls for the immediate cancelation of the webinars.

Last week, Sean Egan, Deputy Director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety, stated that the department would hold a training seminar on "Election Process Overview to Form a Union."

"The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) decision to use the state website and state employees to promote a how to "Form a Union" webinars is a serious misuse of tax dollars and severely damages the credibility and trustworthiness of LEO with Michigan's business community," said Rich Studley, President and CEO of Michigan Chamber.

"You can either be a labor organizer or an objective, impartial state regulator, but you can't be both," added Studley. "Therefore, we strongly urge LEO to immediately cancel the webinars."

"Whether or not the Whitmer Administration and organized labor like it, Michigan is a Right to Work state " concluded Studley. " No Michigander can be forced to join a union to keep or get a job and the department should not choose sides in union organizing efforts."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization that represents approximately 5,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. www.michamber.com

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

