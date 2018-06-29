Michigan Chamber of Commerce Announces Candidate Endorsements for State House and Michigan Senate in Open Seats

"We are pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of 17 outstanding individuals seeking election to the State House for the first time and another 14 individuals seeking election to the Michigan Senate," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "All of these candidates have demonstrated a commitment to free enterprise and a sincere desire to make Michigan the best state in the country to live, work, raise a family or build a business."

"The Chamber membership is energized to support these candidates as they will champion common sense policies based on personal responsibility, limited government and free enterprise," noted Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber.

"All candidates for open seats in the State House and Senate had an opportunity to participate in the Chamber's endorsement process by completing a candidate questionnaire," said Studley. "The 31 candidates we are endorsing today actively sought our endorsement."

The Michigan Chamber will consider making additional endorsements following the August 7th Primary Election.

"In several primary contests, we found multiple candidates to have positions supportive of Michigan's job providers and economic growth," said Holcomb. "Rather than make multiple endorsements, we have chosen to let the primary process play out in those races.

Following are the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for open seats in the Michigan Legislature:

MICHIGAN SENATE (14) District Candidate Home 7 Laura Cox Livonia 8 Peter Lucido Shelby Twp. 12 Jim Tedder Clarkston 15 Jim Runestad White Lake 19 John Bizon Battle Creek 21 Kim LaSata St. Joseph 22 Lana Theis Brighton 24 Tom Barrett Charlotte 25 Dan Lauwers Brockway 26 Aric Nesbitt Lawton 31 Kevin Daley Lum 33 Rick Outman Six Lakes 34 Holly Hughes Montague 38 Ed McBroom Vulcan

MICHIGAN HOUSE (17) District Candidate Home 19 Brian Meakin Livonia 36 Karen Potchynok-Lund Shelby Twp. 39 Marsha Kosmatka West Bloomfield 42 Ann Bollin Brighton 43 Andrea Schroeder Independence Twp. 51 Mike Mueller Linden 62 Dave Morgan Battle Creek 65 Sara Lightner Springport 67 Leon Clark Mason 73 Lynn Afendoulis Grand Rapids 74 Mark Huizenga Walker 76 Amanda Brand Grand Rapids 88 Luke Meerman Lamont 90 Bradley Slagh Zeeland 91 Greg VanWoerkom Norton Shores 98 Annette Glenn Midland 101 Jack O'Malley Lake Ann

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-of-commerce-announces-candidate-endorsements-for-state-house-and-michigan-senate-in-open-seats-300674633.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.michamber.com

