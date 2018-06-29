Michigan Chamber of Commerce Announces Candidate Endorsements for State House and Michigan Senate in Open Seats

LANSING, Mich., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today announced endorsements of 31 candidates seeking election to open seats in the State House and Michigan Senate.
"We are pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of 17 outstanding individuals seeking election to the State House for the first time and another 14 individuals seeking election to the Michigan Senate," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "All of these candidates have demonstrated a commitment to free enterprise and a sincere desire to make Michigan the best state in the country to live, work, raise a family or build a business."
"The Chamber membership is energized to support these candidates as they will champion common sense policies based on personal responsibility, limited government and free enterprise," noted Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber.
"All candidates for open seats in the State House and Senate had an opportunity to participate in the Chamber's endorsement process by completing a candidate questionnaire," said Studley. "The 31 candidates we are endorsing today actively sought our endorsement."
The Michigan Chamber will consider making additional endorsements following the August 7th Primary Election.
"In several primary contests, we found multiple candidates to have positions supportive of Michigan's job providers and economic growth," said Holcomb. "Rather than make multiple endorsements, we have chosen to let the primary process play out in those races.
Following are the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for open seats in the Michigan Legislature:
MICHIGAN SENATE (14)
District
Candidate
Home
7
Laura Cox
Livonia
8
Peter Lucido
Shelby Twp.
12
Jim Tedder
Clarkston
15
Jim Runestad
White Lake
19
John Bizon
Battle Creek
21
Kim LaSata
St. Joseph
22
Lana Theis
Brighton
24
Tom Barrett
Charlotte
25
Dan Lauwers
Brockway
26
Aric Nesbitt
Lawton
31
Kevin Daley
Lum
33
Rick Outman
Six Lakes
34
Holly Hughes
Montague
38
Ed McBroom
Vulcan
MICHIGAN HOUSE (17)
District
Candidate
Home
19
Brian Meakin
Livonia
36
Karen Potchynok-Lund
Shelby Twp.
39
Marsha Kosmatka
West Bloomfield
42
Ann Bollin
Brighton
43
Andrea Schroeder
Independence Twp.
51
Mike Mueller
Linden
62
Dave Morgan
Battle Creek
65
Sara Lightner
Springport
67
Leon Clark
Mason
73
Lynn Afendoulis
Grand Rapids
74
Mark Huizenga
Walker
76
Amanda Brand
Grand Rapids
88
Luke Meerman
Lamont
90
Bradley Slagh
Zeeland
91
Greg VanWoerkom
Norton Shores
98
Annette Glenn
Midland
101
Jack O'Malley
Lake Ann
The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.
