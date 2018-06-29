Michigan Chamber of Commerce Announces Candidate Endorsements for State House and Michigan Senate in Open Seats

LANSING, Mich., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today announced endorsements of 31 candidates seeking election to open seats in the State House and Michigan Senate. 

"We are pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of 17 outstanding individuals seeking election to the State House for the first time and another 14 individuals seeking election to the Michigan Senate," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "All of these candidates have demonstrated a commitment to free enterprise and a sincere desire to make Michigan the best state in the country to live, work, raise a family or build a business."

"The Chamber membership is energized to support these candidates as they will champion common sense policies based on personal responsibility, limited government and free enterprise," noted Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber.

"All candidates for open seats in the State House and Senate had an opportunity to participate in the Chamber's endorsement process by completing a candidate questionnaire," said Studley. "The 31 candidates we are endorsing today actively sought our endorsement."

The Michigan Chamber will consider making additional endorsements following the August 7th Primary Election.

"In several primary contests, we found multiple candidates to have positions supportive of Michigan's job providers and economic growth," said Holcomb. "Rather than make multiple endorsements, we have chosen to let the primary process play out in those races.

Following are the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for open seats in the Michigan Legislature:

MICHIGAN SENATE (14)

District

Candidate

Home

7

Laura Cox

Livonia

8

Peter Lucido

Shelby Twp.

12

Jim Tedder

Clarkston

15

Jim Runestad

White Lake

19

John Bizon

Battle Creek

21

Kim LaSata

St. Joseph

22

Lana Theis

Brighton

24

Tom Barrett

Charlotte

25

Dan Lauwers

Brockway

26

Aric Nesbitt

Lawton

31

Kevin Daley

Lum

33

Rick Outman

Six Lakes

34

Holly Hughes

Montague

38

Ed McBroom

Vulcan

MICHIGAN HOUSE (17)

District

Candidate

Home

19

Brian Meakin

Livonia

36

Karen Potchynok-Lund

Shelby Twp.

39

Marsha Kosmatka

West Bloomfield

42

Ann Bollin

Brighton

43

Andrea Schroeder

Independence Twp.

51

Mike Mueller

Linden

62

Dave Morgan

Battle Creek

65

Sara Lightner

Springport

67

Leon Clark

Mason

73

Lynn Afendoulis

Grand Rapids

74

Mark Huizenga

Walker

76

Amanda Brand

Grand Rapids

88

Luke Meerman

Lamont

90

Bradley Slagh

Zeeland

91

Greg VanWoerkom

Norton Shores

98

Annette Glenn

Midland

101

Jack O'Malley

Lake Ann

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

