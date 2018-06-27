Michigan Chamber of Commerce Announces Endorsements for US Senate, Attorney General and Key Congressional Races

"Leadership matters in both business and government," noted Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. "Michigan needs stronger and more effective leadership in the US Senate and that is why I am pleased to announce the Michigan Chamber's endorsement of John James for the US Senate."

"James is an entrepreneur who is passionate about our state and country and he will be a dynamic, energetic and effective leader in the US Senate," Studley added.

"John James has a proven record of success leading his family's business and a distinguished military career serving our country in Iraq as a Ranger-qualified aviation officer," said Jim Holcomb, Executive Vice President & General Counsel for the Michigan Chamber. "James' background, personality and passion stands in stark contrast to our sitting US Senator who has spent 40 years in public office and is out of touch with Michigan residents and businesses."

Recognizing the need for continued strong leadership in the Attorney General's office, the Michigan Chamber endorses current House Speaker Tom Leonard as the most experienced and well qualified candidate to hit the ground running as Michigan's next Attorney General.

"Tom Leonard has experience as a former prosecutor and assistant attorney general and also has been a strong advocate for a fair and balanced legal system in our state," noted Holcomb.

The Michigan Chamber today also announced endorsements of several business-friendly members of the US House seeking re-election in November.

"The Chamber's endorsements for the US House go to incumbents who have a proven track-record on key economic issues important to job providers and their employees," said Studley. "These Chamber-endorsed candidates also have strong voting records with the US Chamber."

"The candidates we're endorsing for re-election understand the importance of advancing common sense policies based on personal responsibility, limited government and free enterprise," said Holcomb.

Following is a rundown of the Michigan Chamber's endorsements for US House:

CANDIDATE: CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT: Jack Bergman 1 Bill Huizenga 2 John Moolenaar 4 Fred Upton 6 Tim Walberg 7 Mike Bishop 8 Paul Mitchell 10

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Michigan Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-of-commerce-announces-endorsements-for-us-senate-attorney-general-and-key-congressional-races-300673343.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.michamber.com

