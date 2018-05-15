Michigan Chamber of Commerce announces new executive leadership team.

"To continue the Michigan Chamber's tradition of leadership and accomplishment, we must constantly strive to be an efficient, high-performing business organization that encourages professional development of Chamber staff," said Michigan Chamber President & CEO Rich Studley. To prepare for the next decade of challenges and opportunities facing Michigan's business community, I am pleased to announce the following, well-deserved promotions.

Jim Holcomb is promoted to Executive Vice President of the Chamber. Holcomb joined the Chamber staff in 2008. Holcomb most recently served as Senior Vice President for Business Advocacy & General Counsel. Jim will continue to serve as General Counsel and will continue to be engaged in legislative, legal and political action on behalf of the Chamber while becoming increasingly involved in executive management of the organization.

Bob Thomas is promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Thomas joined the Chamber staff in 1997. He most recently served as Vice President of Operations and Executive Director of the Michigan Chamber Foundation. In his new role, Bob will lead the Chamber's membership development team and continue to supervise daily operations for the Chamber.

Rounding out the Chamber's new executive leadership team is Wendy Block, who is promoted to Vice President of Business Advocacy. Block joined the Chamber staff in 2004. Wendy most recently served as Senior Director of Health Policy, Human Resources & Business Advocacy. She will continue to be engaged on health policy and human resources while guiding the Chamber's lobby team on a wide range of economic and business issues.

Rich Studley, who is now one of the longest serving state chamber executives in the country, will continue to lead the Michigan Chamber as President & CEO.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing over 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents employers of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-of-commerce-announces-new-executive-leadership-team-300648957.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.michamber.com

