"Representative Glenn's referring to a Michigan-based company that has been in operation for 132 years and now has a workforce of 15,000 employees and contractors as 'terrorists' he'd like to 'shoot' is totally unacceptable. The House Energy Committee Chairman should publicly apologize for his thoughtless and irresponsible remarks.

"Every employer, regardless of size or type of business, has the right to participate in Michigan's legislative process and should be treated with courtesy and respect. There are times when people of good will may disagree on public policy, but state lawmakers must refrain from discouraging participation in the legislative process through reckless and disparaging comments."

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing over 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents employers of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber members employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-chamber-of-commerce-calls-on-state-rep-gary-glenn-to-publicly-apologize-for-comments-comparing-a-michigan-company-to-terrorists-300651264.html

SOURCE Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Related Links

http://www.michamber.com

