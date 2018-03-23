Michigan Chamber of Commerce Endorses Justices Kurtis Wilder and Elizabeth Clement for the Michigan Supreme Court

We commend Governor Snyder for appointing Justices Wilder and Clement to the Michigan Supreme Court and are proud to support the re-election of these two exceptional justices.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce is a statewide business organization representing approximately 6,200 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce. The Chamber represents businesses of every size and type in all 83 counties of the state. Chamber member firms employ over one million Michigan residents. The Chamber was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. It is one of only six state chambers accredited by the U.S. Chamber and one of only four state chambers accredited with distinction.

