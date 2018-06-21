Michigan Chamber Of Commerce Statement On U.S. Supreme Court Ruling To Allow States To Collect Sales Tax On Online Purchases

"As a statewide business organization representing over 6,000 businesses that employ over 1.2 million Michiganders, the Michigan Chamber will be working with member businesses across the state to assess this ruling that overturns a decades-old precedent," said Dan Papineau, Director of Tax Policy & Regulatory Affairs for the Michigan Chamber.

"Commerce in Michigan is different today than it was even just 20 years ago," noted Papineau. "As the state's economy evolves, it is reasonable to believe a review of Michigan tax laws would be necessary."

"As Michigan's largest, most-effective business advocacy organization, the Michigan Chamber will play a leadership role in forthcoming discussions on potential changes to Michigan's Sales Tax statutes."

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process. It is one of only six state chambers accredited by the U.S. Chamber and one of only four state chambers accredited with distinction.

