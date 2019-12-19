Michigan Chamber Praises House Passage Of United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement; Urges Swift Passage By Senate To Protect Michigan Jobs

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement in response to passage of the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) today by the US House of Representatives.

"Passage of the USMCA is a historic step forward for Michigan's job providers," said Rich Studley, President & CEO of the Michigan Chamber. "Ratifying this agreement will promote and protect the nearly 118,000 Michigan jobs that rely on trade with Canada and Mexico."

"Recognizing the importance of positive relationships with Michigan's top two trading partners, the Michigan Chamber has long been supportive of a modernized and strengthened trade agreement," noted Studley. "In coordination with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers, we joined more than 600 other business organizations calling on Congress to ratify the agreement."

"Congressional passage of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement will help Michigan manufacturers grow in the United States, compete globally and support millions of well-paying manufacturing jobs across the country," said Dan Papineau, Director of Tax Policy & Regulatory Affairs for the Michigan Chamber. "We urge the US Senate to take the next step toward ratification by swiftly passing this critically important trade agreement."

The Michigan Chamber is a statewide business organization representing nearly 6,000 employers, trade associations and local chambers of commerce who employ over one million Michigan residents. It was established in 1959 to be an advocate for Michigan's job providers in the legislative, political and legal process.

