Michigan Community Hospital Begins Patient Treatments with ViewRay's MRIdian Linac

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that Sparrow Health System in Lansing, Michigan has begun patient treatments with MRIdian® Linac, a cutting-edge radiation therapy system that combines the latest innovations in precision radiation delivery and ground-breaking MRI-guidance. The MRIdian device is located in the hospital's new Herbert-Herman Cancer Center, designed to deliver convenient and comprehensive patient care.

In the first weeks of MRIdian patient treatments, the team at Sparrow Health System has been able to treat challenging cases such as pancreatic cancer and centrally located lung lesions. MRIdian's precision is allowing the team to deliver stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT)—high doses of radiation delivered to targeted areas. The goal of SBRT is to irradiate the tumor, mitigate side effects and impact to healthy surrounding tissue, and provide greater convenience to patients as fewer treatment sessions are required.

"This is breakthrough technology. We're able to capture high-resolution images while delivering radiation therapy simultaneously. This increases treatment options available to our cancer patients," said Luciano DiCarlo, M.D., Radiation Oncologist, Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center. "With MRIdian we can now see what's happening inside the body while we deliver treatment to make sure we're targeting the cancer and avoiding nearby healthy tissue and organs. This takes radiation therapy to an entirely new level and allows us to deliver higher doses. We're bringing a more precise and personalized approach to radiation therapy."

Unlike conventional radiotherapy, the MRIdian system provides diagnostic-quality MR visualization of soft-tissue targets and surrounding organs. With MRIdian, clinicians can make daily on-table treatment plan modifications to dynamically adjust radiation beam delivery for subtle anatomical changes that may occur, both during treatment delivery and throughout the course of treatment. Combined, these capabilities provide the potential for improved targeting precision and thus the delivery of higher radiation doses.

"Advancing MRIdian's innovation beyond academic institutions is an important step in patient care as the vast majority of U.S. cancer patients receive treatment in the community hospital setting," said Jim Alecxih, ViewRay's Chief Commercial Officer. "Sparrow Health System utilized on-table adaptive therapy in complex cases on day one of treatment, leveraging the breadth of MRIdian's specialized capabilities. This is a meaningful step forward in cancer care for patients around the world."

ViewRay's MRIdian system has already been installed at 31 leading hospitals around the world where it is being used to treat a wide variety of solid tumors and is the focus of numerous ongoing clinical trials. MRIdian has been the subject of hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, scientific meeting abstracts and presentations. More than 6,500 patients have been treated with MRIdian. For a list of treatment centers, please visit: https://viewray.com/mridian-locator.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY), designs, manufactures and markets the MRIdian® radiation therapy system. MRIdian is built upon a proprietary high-definition MR imaging system designed from the ground up to address the unique challenges and clinical workflow for advanced radiation oncology. Unlike MR systems used in diagnostic radiology, MRIdian's high-definition MR was purpose built to address specific challenges, including beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns that potentially may arise when high magnetic fields interact with radiation beams. ViewRay and MRIdian are registered trademarks of ViewRay, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the rate of new orders, upgrades and installations, ViewRay's financial guidance for the full year 2019 and ViewRay's conference call to discuss its second quarter results. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to commercialize MRIdian Linac System, demand for ViewRay's products, the ability to convert backlog into revenue, and the timing of delivery of ViewRay's products, the timing, results and other uncertainties associated with clinical trials, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue ViewRay's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, competition in the industry in which ViewRay operates and overall market conditions. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to ViewRay's business in general, see ViewRay's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019 as updated periodically by the company's other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ViewRay assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE ViewRay, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viewray.com

