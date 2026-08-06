Michigan Companies Invited to Explore Business Opportunities in Mexico Through Automation Alley Trade Mission

Trade mission offers direct access to customers, suppliers and strategic partners in one of the world's leading manufacturing hubs

TROY, Mich., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Alley, Michigan's Digital Transformation Insight Center, is now accepting applications for its Nov. 8-13 trade mission to Mexico, a trip that will connect Michigan companies with potential customers, strategic partners and new business opportunities in one of the world's leading manufacturing hubs.

As manufacturers navigate evolving supply chains and a changing North American trade environment, the mission will help Michigan companies better understand the Mexican market, build strategic connections and identify new business opportunities.

The trip is also occurring as Mexico continues to play an increasingly important role in North American manufacturing. As the United States' largest trading partner, Mexico offers significant opportunities for Michigan companies across automotive, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, information technology, cybersecurity, energy and healthcare.

"Michigan companies have world-class technology, talent and manufacturing expertise, but growth increasingly depends on their ability to compete globally," said Tom Kelly, executive director and CEO of Automation Alley. "Mexico is one of our most important trading partners and an essential part of North America's manufacturing ecosystem. Our trade missions help companies build relationships, better understand international markets and connect directly with customers and partners who can help grow their business."

The trade mission is designed for small and medium-sized Michigan companies seeking to expand internationally. Participants will receive customized, pre-vetted B2B meetings with qualified partners, market insights from in-country trade specialists, a pre-mission business briefing, networking opportunities, and on-the-ground support from Automation Alley and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

The upcoming trade mission builds on the success of Automation Alley's recent international trade missions to Querétaro, Mexico and Paris, where participating Michigan companies strengthened their global presence, connected with qualified decision-makers and identified new opportunities for growth through curated business matchmaking.

Companies that participated in the recent trade mission to Querétaro reported meaningful business outcomes and valuable connections in Mexico's automotive and aerospace sectors.

"Under the trade mission model led by Automation Alley and MEDC, Centracore significantly strengthened its brand presence within Mexico's aerospace sector by facilitating meetings that were well aligned with our strategic objectives and provided direct access to qualified decision-makers," said Fernanda Pérez, of Centacore, who focuses on New Business Development for North America.

Automation Alley has helped Michigan companies compete globally for more than two decades. Since 2001, the organization has led 55 trade missions to 23 countries, generating $2.4 billion in export sales and helping create more than 12,000 Michigan jobs. Through its international business development efforts, Automation Alley has also helped 59 international companies from 20 countries establish a Michigan presence and hosted 154 foreign delegations exploring partnership and investment opportunities across the state.

Participation is limited to 10 Michigan companies. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15, 2026, or until capacity is reached.

To learn more or apply for the trade mission, contact Lisa Lasser, Automation Alley's manager of international business services, at [email protected] or 248-457-3283, or visit automationalley.com.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center that helps businesses in Michigan and beyond grow through innovation, automation and digital transformation. By connecting industry, academia and government, Automation Alley fosters collaboration, delivers practical programs and resources, and equips organizations with the skills, insights and tools to adopt a software-first mindset powered by automation, AI and other emerging technologies. Learn more about membership, programs and events at automationalley.com.automationalley.com.

SOURCE Automation Alley