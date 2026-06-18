Webinar Series Introduces New Michigan Auto Supplier Transition Program for Small Manufacturers

Automation Alley and the Michigan Manufacturers Association will host virtual sessions to help small manufacturers identify growth opportunities

TROY, Mich., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan manufacturers, economic development organizations and industry partners are invited to attend a new informational webinar series focused on the Michigan Auto Supplier Transition Program (MAST-P), a statewide initiative designed to help small manufacturers diversify into emerging industries and strengthen their business operations at no cost.

The virtual sessions will provide an overview of available support services, eligibility requirements and the application process for manufacturers interested in participating in the program.

"Michigan's manufacturing economy continues to evolve as companies navigate supply chain shifts, global competition and emerging opportunities across industries such as aerospace, defense, electric vehicles, advanced energy and advanced mobility," said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO. "The Michigan Auto Supplier Transition Program was created to help small manufacturers adapt, grow and compete in this changing environment."

Through a collaborative network of economic development and industry partners across Michigan, MAST-P connects qualifying manufacturers with technical assistance, financial guidance, legal support and other business resources designed to support long-term growth and diversification.

"This program is about helping Michigan manufacturers prepare for what's next," said Rodney Parkkonen, Senior Business Strategy Manager at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). "MAST-P provides small manufacturers with access to resources and expert support that can help them strengthen operations, explore new markets and identify future growth opportunities."

The webinar is 30 minutes long and will take place on June 24, July 21, July 22 and July 23, with morning and afternoon options.

The webinar is designed for:

Small manufacturers interested in expanding into new industries or strengthening business operations

Economic development organizations and ecosystem partners seeking resources for local manufacturers

Companies interested in learning how to access available technical and business support through the program

Manufacturers interested in participating are encouraged to apply to the program and attend an upcoming webinar session to learn more about available resources and eligibility requirements.

To apply for MAST-P, visit:

MAST-P | Automation Alley

To register for the webinars, visit: https://mimfg.org/Articles/mast-p-webinar-series-2026

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

SOURCE Automation Alley