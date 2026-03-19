Automation Alley launches Exit Excellence for Industry Leaders Webinar Series to help manufacturing business owners prepare for successful exits

Monthly webinars will guide manufacturing owners and executives through valuation, M&A strategy and succession planning in 2026

TROY, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Alley, Michigan's Digital Transformation Insight Center, today announced the launch of the Exit Excellence for Industry Leaders Webinar Series, a 10-part monthly program developed in partnership with GlobalAutoIndustry.com and designed to give owners and executives of industrial and manufacturing businesses practical, real-world insight into building value and preparing for a successful sale of the company.

Running from March through December 2026, each one-hour webinar breaks down complex mergers and acquisitions, valuation and succession topics into clear, actionable guidance, helping leaders make smarter decisions long before a transaction is on the table. Whether attendees plan to sell in the near term or simply want to run a more resilient, valuable business, the series delivers the perspective, tools and clarity needed to prepare on their own terms.

"For many manufacturing business owners, an "exit," or sale of some or all of their ownership of the company, is the single most consequential financial event of their lives – yet too few start preparing early enough," said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley Executive Director and CEO. "The Exit Excellence series brings together experienced professionals that will demystify the process and give Michigan manufacturers the tools they need to make smart decisions. Whether an owner is years from a transaction or beginning to explore options now, these webinars will help them protect their legacy, maximize value and exit on their own terms."

Each webinar will be led by respected and experienced M&A advisors, legal experts and private equity leaders with years of experience taking part in transactions involving small and mid-sized companies.

2026 Exit Excellence for Industry Leaders Webinar Series

All webinars begin at 10 a.m. ET and run through 11 a.m. The 2026 series includes:

March 25 — Manufacturing Business Valuation Fundamentals

Learn how buyers value manufacturing businesses in the $10–50M range, covering EBITDA multiples by sub-sector, quality of earnings, how working capital impacts overall valuation and other key value drivers.

Learn how buyers value manufacturing businesses in the $10–50M range, covering EBITDA multiples by sub-sector, quality of earnings, how working capital impacts overall valuation and other key value drivers. April 22 — Preparing Your Manufacturing Business for Sale

Discover the critical steps required to maximize value before going to market, including an 18-month preparation roadmap covering financial cleanup, customer concentration, contract strengthening and margin improvement as well as how to craft a compelling investment thesis that attracts premium buyers.

Discover the critical steps required to maximize value before going to market, including an 18-month preparation roadmap covering financial cleanup, customer concentration, contract strengthening and margin improvement as well as how to craft a compelling investment thesis that attracts premium buyers. May 20 — Building a Sellable Management Team

Understand why buyers heavily discount businesses overly dependent on the owner and learn how to develop key managers, delegate critical functions and create organizational depth that provides confidence in the company's future.

Understand why buyers heavily discount businesses overly dependent on the owner and learn how to develop key managers, delegate critical functions and create organizational depth that provides confidence in the company's future. June 24 — Manufacturing Buyer Types Explained

Compare the pros and cons of the three primary buyer categories pursuing mid-market manufacturing companies – strategic buyers, private equity firms and family offices – and learn how to position a business for the right buyer based on personal goals and legacy considerations.

Compare the pros and cons of the three primary buyer categories pursuing mid-market manufacturing companies – strategic buyers, private equity firms and family offices – and learn how to position a business for the right buyer based on personal goals and legacy considerations. July 22 — The Manufacturing M&A Deal Process

Navigate the typical four- to six-month transaction timeline from initial outreach to closing, covering confidential information memorandums, management presentations, letter of intent negotiations and common deal obstacles.

Navigate the typical four- to six-month transaction timeline from initial outreach to closing, covering confidential information memorandums, management presentations, letter of intent negotiations and common deal obstacles. August 26 — Tax-Efficient Exit Strategies for Manufacturers

Maximize after-tax proceeds through thoughtful transaction structuring, examining asset versus stock sales, installment sales, charitable remainder trusts and opportunity zone reinvestment strategies.

Maximize after-tax proceeds through thoughtful transaction structuring, examining asset versus stock sales, installment sales, charitable remainder trusts and opportunity zone reinvestment strategies. September 23 — Quality of Earnings for Manufacturing Exits

Prepare for the most critical due diligence workstream in any transaction, covering revenue recognition, acceptable add-backs, working capital normalization and how to present your company's recent EBITDA history credibly to buyers.

Prepare for the most critical due diligence workstream in any transaction, covering revenue recognition, acceptable add-backs, working capital normalization and how to present your company's recent EBITDA history credibly to buyers. October 21 — Maximizing EBITDA Before a Sale

Identify high-impact initiatives that drive enterprise value ahead of a sale, including margin improvement, operational efficiency gains, customer diversification and growth investments that buyers reward with valuation premiums.

Identify high-impact initiatives that drive enterprise value ahead of a sale, including margin improvement, operational efficiency gains, customer diversification and growth investments that buyers reward with valuation premiums. November 18 — Negotiating Manufacturing Deal Terms

Master the non-price deal terms that significantly impact actual proceeds, including earnouts, representations and warranties, indemnification caps, escrow holdbacks and working capital adjustments.

Master the non-price deal terms that significantly impact actual proceeds, including earnouts, representations and warranties, indemnification caps, escrow holdbacks and working capital adjustments. December 16 — Life After Selling Your Manufacturing Business

Plan for the post-transaction reality before the deal closes, covering transition service agreements, non-compete considerations and the personal and professional aspects of exiting a business and navigating what comes next.

Registration is open for all sessions. Individual webinars are available for $30 per session or attendees may register for the full series for $195. Full session descriptions and registration links are available at https://automationalley.com/events.

About Automation Alley

Automation Alley is a nonprofit technology business association and Digital Transformation Insight Center focused on driving the growth and success of businesses in Michigan and beyond through innovation and automation. With a global outlook and a regional focus, we foster a vibrant community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders through opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our programs and services help businesses develop the skills and expertise needed to effectively jumpstart or accelerate digital transformation. By bringing together industry, academia, and government, we aim to create a dynamic ecosystem that drives innovation and growth across Michigan.

At Automation Alley, our mission is to help businesses thrive in the rapidly changing digital economy by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and tools to develop a software-first mindset that leverages the power of automation, AI, and other cognitive technologies. We believe that by working together, we can build a stronger, more innovative, and more competitive economy for the future. Visit automationalley.com.

SOURCE Automation Alley