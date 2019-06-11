Michigan Company Engineers Pain Management Solution Based on 8 Major Blood Types

CHEBOYGAN, Mich., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for alternative pain management is critical. Our current market is struggling with hits and misses. A company in Northern Michigan has a hit with a vision to enhance and improve the lives of people suffering from chronic pain. BioVibe is engineering pain management solutions specially formulated for individuals.

"We've been working on this type of product for years now…. and in our trials, we've discovered that the (blood type connection) has proven to be the most influential factor in our results and pain relief trends." BioVibe CEO, Karen Palmer

In 2018 the CDC estimated 50 million Americans are affected by chronic pain. It's an epidemic. Treating it has become one of the largest, most rapidly growing problems facing the United States for a multitude of reasons.

Lack of non-narcotic options available

Rising cost of healthcare and medications

Various conditions that have multiple causes such as Fibromyalgia, Trauma & Sports related injuries

"The bottom line is, people are in pain and many of them have exhausted all resources trying to find relief."

"We're trying to restore hope to those who have given up. With this new approach we're seeing amazing results!" - Palmer

For 14 years, the BioVibe team has concentrated on creating a line of alternative pain management products. The idea for different formulations for the 8 major blood types (A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, AB) came after discovering the resounding similarities found in study participants' pain level response.

The idea behind BioVibe products isn't new. For centuries, many cultures around the world have relied on naturally occurring minerals, crystals and stones for their healing properties.

BioVibe simply takes that idea one step further in understanding that pain can affect people differently.

"After 14 years of research and trials, we're now ready to show people there is hope for relief." – Palmer

For more information on BioVibe products. Visit BioVibeProducts.com

Company: BioVibe

Contact: Karen Palmer

Phone: 231-268-0110

Email: 216217@email4pr.com

SOURCE BioVibe