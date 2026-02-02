Michigan Department of Education Approves Amira Learning as Top Screener for K-3

Amira Learning is one of two state-approved reading screeners and progress monitors for 2026-2027 school year.

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amira Learning, the learning agent combining the Science of Reading and AI to deliver proven student reading growth, announces that it has been approved by the Michigan Department of Education to be used for screening and progress monitoring in grades K-3. As Michigan continues adopting the Science of Reading across the state, this makes Amira one of two state-approved assessments for the 2026-2027 school year.

Amira ISIP Assess brings benchmark assessment, universal screening, dyslexia screening and progress monitoring in one oral reading session. Amira continuously assesses students' real reading behavior so that teachers can confidently know when to intervene and when students are meeting or exceeding district standards.

From Mark Angel, co-founder and CEO of Amira Learning, "We're honored to be working with the state of Michigan as it adopts the Science of Reading in classrooms and providing teachers with a dynamic assessment that recognizes that students are all unique in their strengths and challenges."

The Amira screener is approved for use in 39 states and has received top ratings from organizations like the National Center on Intensive Intervention and Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy. Other key features of Amira ISIP Assess include:

Complete and simultaneous individual student screenings in 20 minutes

Equitable and authentic bilingual support in English, Spanish or both languages

Benchmarking reading growth throughout the school year

Analyzing up to 10x more measurement points than traditional assessments

Fully proctored assessments, allowing teachers to focus on the results and appropriate interventions

In Michigan, Bay City Public Schools have been champions of Amira since 2020, leveraging both the assessment and tutoring platform to drive literacy growth throughout the district. Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Idaho have also selected Amira as the only state-approved screener, and California, Georgia and Massachusetts have recognized Amira's accuracy in risk identification.

Amira is a purpose-built learning agent that uses AI and neuroscience to support students from diverse language backgrounds in achieving reading growth. Amira's assessments give teachers a continuous flow of evidence of students' challenges and progress, constantly providing them with new data. When paired with the full Reading Suite, Amira is able to use AI to help teachers align with district strategy while supporting students across assessment, instruction and tutoring at the individual and classroom levels. All student data is kept private, securely stored and never used to train public or third-party AI models.

To learn more about Amira ISIP Assess and the research involved in delivering measurable outcomes, visit https://amiralearning.com/amira-isip-assess.

About Amira Learning

Amira Learning is the leader in agentic learning for K–12 literacy. Founded on more than 30 years of neuroscience research and the power of AI, Amira delivers breakthrough student growth, drives literacy outcomes and, when working with teachers in the classroom, outperforms human tutors. Amira Learning created Amira®, the first Learning Agent for Reading Growth™, that creates coherence across assessment, instruction and tutoring. Amira is the only AI edtech validated by university and SEA efficacy research. Serving over 5 million students worldwide, Amira is the guide teachers need to bring the Science of Reading to classrooms and turn students into motivated and masterful readers. Visit www.amiralearning.com to learn more.

Felice Cat-Tuong Luu

[email protected]

SOURCE Amira Learning