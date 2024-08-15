Michigan Educational Credit Union Implements New Digital Banking Platform from Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Educational Credit Union (MECU), a credit union based in Plymouth, MI, today announced the successful implementation of its new digital banking solution from leading cloud-based digital banking provider, Lumin Digital .

MECU's rollout of Lumin's digital banking platform comes as the institution works to continually enhance its members' banking experience by evolving with the latest industry standards and innovations. The credit union sought a solution more closely aligned with its mission—a digital banking provider that would offer advanced technologies, quickly address requested changes, and consistently introduce new product features. Lumin's platform is updated regularly and seamlessly without disrupting end-user access, allowing MECU and its members to benefit from frequent product enhancements that address member needs and help them to better manage their financial health.

"Banking is undergoing a rapid digital transformation. By introducing Lumin's digital banking platform, we're positioned to provide our members with the tools and services they need to be successful in today's modern age," said Kyle Harris, Digital Services Manager for Michigan Educational Credit Union. "We're thankful to the Lumin team for a smooth implementation and for continuing to work with us to ensure all of our needs, and those of our members, are met."

With Lumin, MECU members benefit from faster, simpler, and more secure home and mobile banking services—improving their overall banking experience with a variety of new capabilities and features. For example, Lumin enables MECU to choose from a wide selection of vendor partners — something that had previously been unavailable. MECU members can now take advantage of offerings like credit card controls and web chat. Lumin's native solutions have also enhanced MECU's service capabilities, with options including access/limit segmenting and joint owner profiles that contribute to an improved experience for members and employees.

"Prioritizing the customer experience is at the forefront of everything we do at Lumin," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're thrilled to be working with the team at Michigan Educational Credit Union, who have always put their members first. We look forward to supporting them as they evolve to continue meeting members' needs in today's digital world."

Since implementation, MECU has converted over 24,000 online banking users and nearly 13,000 bill pay users, who were automatically and effortlessly transferred to the new platform. MECU has received positive feedback from its members, who have expressed their excitement about the new platform's ease of use and enhanced offerings.

About Michigan Educational Credit Union

Michigan Educational Credit Union was established in 1942 to serve the unique financial needs of school employees. More than 80 years later, MECU remains committed to providing great rates, fewer fees, and exceptional member service. The credit union has expanded its field of membership to include individuals who reside, work or worship in Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Jackson counties, and operates through six convenient branch locations in the Metro Detroit area. For more information, go to www.michedcu.org .

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

Press Contact

Olivia Knecht

Clarity for Lumin Digital

[email protected]

SOURCE Lumin Digital