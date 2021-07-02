Michigan Election Lawsuit Team Travels to California to Present Proof of Fraud and Irregularities in the Michigan 2020 Presidential Election

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, the entire Antrim County, Michigan election lawsuit and investigation team, led by Matt DePerno, ESQ, will present their findings that show proof of fraud and irregularities in the Michigan 2020 presidential election during a fundraising event in Los Angeles, CA hosted by the American Foundation For Civil Liberties & Freedom. The presentation will be the first of its kind and will include evidence submitted in the election lawsuit from forensic investigation.

"We are proud to be leading an effort to ensure that no American is disenfranchised by illicit activity, foreign interference, funny business, or even mere negligence," said Matt DePerno, "showing real proof of the magnitude of what took place in Michigan to the American people is essential to having engaged and informed citizens," added DePerno.

Randy Berholtz, Chair of the California Republican Party's Election Integrity Committee, and Secretary of the State Republican Party will be a featured speaker at the event.

"We are very interested to hear what the Michigan team has found and the impact it may have on the California election," said Berholtz.

The American Foundation For Civil Liberties & Freedom (AFCLF), a trans-partisan civil liberties non-profit, will host the event as a fundraiser for election integrity.

"This groundbreaking live presentation will be an eye opener for so many who have been fed misinformation by the media by democratizing access to truth. It should empower Americans to speak up, step up, and demand integrity and transparency from their elected officials," said Christopher Marston, Chairman of AFCLF, "we are excited to host such an important event," added Marston.

The fundraising event will take place Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4:30-7:30 in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for the event are $500, ($350 is a tax-deductible donation for election integrity efforts). For more details visit: www.afclf.org

About The American Foundation For Civil Liberties & Freedom:

The American Foundation For Civil Liberties & Freedom is a trans-partisan, people-powered, and donor advised movement for civil liberties in America. The AFCLF's mission is to create the most impactful civil liberties and freedom movement in the nation by taking up the issues that matter most to the people, by providing a holistic and inclusive approach to the issues, and to provide the best know-how, infrastructure, and support for volunteerism and activism.

