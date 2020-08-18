Michigan Energy Entrepreneur Launches New Energy Infrastructure Development and Operating Company: Silver Wolf Midstream

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Wolf Midstream is an energy and renewables infrastructure company focused on the acquisition and operation of projects throughout the U.S. The company is focused on developing a portfolio of existing infrastructure assets and converting their operations for clean energy and renewable resources regarding the highest levels of safety and investor returns.

"So many of our energy related challenges can be solved through existing infrastructure that simply needs to be reimagined and repurposed," said Niel M. Rootare, founder and CEO of Silver Wolf Midstream. "Our vision is to find new ways to deliver critical resources from energy delivery to clean and sustainable water, in a way that enhances our environmental footprint and offers new commercially sound solutions to the market."

With a career-focus on business development, Rootare has envisioned and built several successful energy-focused companies, bringing value to investors and services to consumers. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of Business Development at E2 Energy Services, LLC, a Dallas-based portfolio company of Tailwater Capital LLC providing midstream and energy service solutions to the natural gas industry. Previously, Rootare served as the Director for Midstream Business Development for DTE Midstream, a subsidiary of DTE Energy and the industry's trusted natural gas storage, pipeline and gathering provider across the Midwest, Appalachia, Northeast and Ontario.

The company's leadership team boasts more than 70 collective years of building, operating, growing and managing oil and gas assets. Anuj V. Patel serves as senior vice president of corporate strategy, planning and acquisitions. Patel has held similar roles at both DTE Energy and ExxonMobil.

Adam M. Tobia is senior vice president of operations, engineering and safety. He joins Silver Wolf Midstream with nearly 20 years of project management, design, operations and finance experiences, most recently for Williams, MarkWest and EQT.

Silver Wolf Midstream will build a portfolio of assets and projects that meet three main criteria:

Safety. Every potential infrastructure asset must demonstrate the ability to meet and maintain the highest industry safety standards. Simplicity. Solutions that reduce logistics and limit costs to both customers and the supply chain. Impact for both shareholders and the environment. Projects must support environmental and sustainable practices while maintaining cash-flow positive operations.

Silver Wolf Midstream has engaged Boustead Securities, LLC and Winston & Strawn, LLP for its first project which will offer solutions for propane demand throughout Michigan and the Great Lakes.

