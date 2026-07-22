Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies Selects Precisely EngageOne™ RapidCX to Modernize Customer Communications

Precisely EngageOne™ RapidCX accelerates innovation and strengthens customer communications with multilingual support, and a scalable foundation for expanded digital channels

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity today announced that the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies, who provides trusted solutions and resources that help members and policyholders protect their future, manage risk, and achieve their goals through insurance, financial services, member benefits, and advocacy of the agriculture industry, has selected Precisely EngageOne™ RapidCX, to modernize and unify its customer communications for its more than 1 million users.

A long-time Precisely customer, Michigan Farm Bureau Families of Companies is undertaking a broad business transformation initiative to simplify and modernize its operating environment. With EngageOne™ RapidCX, the company gains a more unified, controlled approach to customer communications, helping teams deliver accurate information faster and more consistently.

"Our members and policyholders trust the Michigan Farm Bureau Families of Companies to support them when it matters most, making it essential that we communicate clearly, consistently, and in ways that meet their needs," said Don Simon, CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. "RapidCX gives us a modern foundation to deliver on that promise at scale, helping ensure customers receive timely, accurate information through the channels that best support their needs."

EngageOne™ RapidCX is an AI-driven Customer Communications Management (CCM) platform built for data-intensive, highly regulated industries. It unifies the full communication lifecycle, with full auditability and governed workflows, integrated video communications with multilingual support, and a scalable foundation for additional lines of business and digital channels. These capabilities align with the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies' goal of simplifying its technology landscape while delivering more modern, personalized experiences for members and policyholders.

"For an organization that has served Michigan families for more than 100 years, trust isn't just a talking point, it's everything," said Allan Christian, General Manager of EngageOne Products at Precisely. "RapidCX gives the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies a cloud-native platform that accelerates speed to market, strengthens governance at every step, and helps drive better outcomes from its transformation efforts. We're proud to support this long-time customer who is so deeply committed to trusted service, customer engagement, and innovation."

Learn more about how Precisely EngageOne™ RapidCX is helping regulated organizations modernize customer communications at precisely.com/engageone-rapidcx.

About Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies

The Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies is comprised of several companies including Michigan Farm Bureau, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan, Michigan Foundation for Agriculture, MFB, Inc., and others.

Michigan Farm Bureau (MFB) is the state's largest general farm organization, with over 200,000 family members in 65 county Farm Bureaus. MFB is a highly respected champion of agriculture and the rural way of life in Michigan, with members from rural, urban and suburban Michigan. Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan was founded in 1949 by Michigan farmers who wanted an insurance company that worked as hard as they did. Those values still guide the company today. Farm Bureau Insurance agents across Michigan provide a full range of insurance services—life, home, auto, farm, business, retirement, Lake Estate®, and more—protecting Michigan residents with more than 660,000 insurance policies statewide. For more information about the Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies visit MichFB.com.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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SOURCE Precisely