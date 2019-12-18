Michigan First Credit Union Named Title Sponsor For Motor City New Year's Eve: The Drop 2021

DETROIT, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Motor City New Year's Eve: The Drop, are thrilled to announce the return of one of Detroit's biggest celebrations thanks to Michigan First Credit Union.

After hearing of this year's cancellation, the credit union stepped up to support the treasured event as Title Sponsor for NYE 2021, ensuring thousands of metro Detroiters will be able to ring in the New Year with the giant ceremonial "D" on December 31, 2020. Thanks to Michigan First's sponsorship the event will continue to be free and open to revelers of all ages.

"We are excited to help bring Motor City New Year's Eve: The Drop back to Detroit in 2020, and that we're able to help it remain a free public event," said Michael Poulos, Michigan First Credit Union President/CEO. "Michigan First is dedicated to Detroit and the surrounding communities and we think area residents deserve a great New Year's Eve celebration."

"Our guiding principles for The DROP remain the same, to offer the community a premium entertainment experience, in a fun, safe environment," said Jerrid Mooney, co-founder of the event. "We are humbled and inspired by the many calls and emails we've received offering support for next year and are looking forward to producing an unforgettable night for the tens of thousands of partygoers that are excited to celebrate in Detroit."

About The DROP - Motor City NYE

Founded in 2009, Jerrid Mooney and Tony Piraino founded Motor City New Year's Eve: The DROP. Together with a group of young entrepreneurs the duo teamed up to create a version of New York's famed New Year's Eve Times Square celebration for Detroit, designing a free public event that would draw attention to the revitalization of the city. The event was an immediate hit bringing tens-of-thousands of people to celebrate in the city they love. For more information visit www.MotorCityNYE.com.

