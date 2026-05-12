Michigan Fitness Foundation Gifts EPEC Moves K-5 PE Curriculum Program to Educators during Michigan Moves Month

Michigan Fitness Foundation imagines a world in which all people have the opportunity, ability, and knowledge to be healthy and achieve their fullest potential.

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when schools are facing unprecedented funding challenges, Michigan Fitness Foundation (MFF) is gifting Michigan educators free one-year access to EPEC Moves K–5: Foundational Units during Michigan Moves Month. Michigan Moves Month is a statewide initiative to encourage Michigan residents to be more physically active in the month of May.

"We are investing in Michigan children's health and well-being by helping educators continue to deliver high-quality physical education despite budget shortfalls," said MFF President and CEO Amy Ghannam. "As a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and making physical activity accessible to all Michigan residents, we are honored to gift this curriculum to Michigan educators."

EPEC Moves is an innovative digital physical education curriculum grounded in the physical literacy framework and intentionally designed with SHAPE America National Physical Education Standards. By incorporating physical literacy into EPEC Moves, students will gain the competence, knowledge, and skills needed for a variety of physical activities so they can be physically active for life.

"EPEC Moves gives educators online access to a versatile curriculum that can be adapted to many different environments," said Marci Scott, MFF Vice President of Programs. "What truly sets it apart is how the platform organizes the content, along with the thoughtful scope and sequence of its units and lessons which enables educators to tailor implementation to their individual needs."

Michigan educators receive:

Free one-year subscription to EPEC Moves K–5: Foundational Units

Digital access beginning on the sign-up date

Special introductory pricing for: Professional training opportunities Expansion units and district-wide solutions



EPEC Moves K-5: Foundational Units includes eight units and 40 lessons for each grade span. The research-backed lessons are designed to move children along a grade-span organized skill progression at their own pace. This structure fosters an environment where children build confidence, unlock their full potential, and thrive in a physically active lifestyle.

To learn more and sign up, visit https://epecmoves.org

Contact:

Mary McGuire, Director of Communications

517-908-3861

***@michiganfitness.org

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13145058

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Michigan Fitness Foundation