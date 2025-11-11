Michigan Football Captain, Ernest Hausmann, Launches Campaign to Purchase Well-Drilling Equipment in Africa

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Beneath the Well, a non-profit foundation established by University of Michigan football captain Ernest Hausmann, has announced a major fundraising initiative. The campaign is dedicated to purchasing essential drilling equipment directly in Africa to accelerate its mission of providing clean, safe drinking water in Uganda.

The foundation is a deeply personal mission for Hausmann, who was born in Uganda and is leveraging his platform as a student-athlete to address the critical water crisis in his home country. Access to clean water remains one of the most significant challenges in rural Uganda, where reliance on contaminated sources leads to severe health epidemics that disproportionately affect children.

The current process of building wells is often slow and cost-prohibitive. The new fundraising effort targets this core bottleneck. By owning and operating its own equipment within the continent, Light Beneath the Well will gain the capacity to increase the number of wells built annually and respond more quickly to communities in urgent need.

The immediate focus of the new equipment will be drilling wells across Uganda, where the foundation has already established community partnerships. Looking forward, the foundation plans to use this enhanced operational capacity as a blueprint for expansion. The long-term vision for Light Beneath the Well is to extend its reach beyond Uganda, making safe drinking water accessible to all vulnerable populations in the region.

The foundation is seeking contributions from the public and community partners to achieve this critical milestone. Donations will directly fund the acquisition of local equipment. For more information about Light Beneath the Well or to make a donation, please visit the official website at lightbeneaththewell.org.

About Light Beneath the Well

Light Beneath the Well is a purpose-driven non-profit organization committed to transforming lives in Uganda through access to fresh water. Founded by University of Michigan Football Captain Ernest Hausmann, the organization funds, builds, and maintains wells in communities where clean water is not available, offering health and hope. The mission is to provide reliable access to clean and safe drinking water, empowering individuals toward healthier, more sustainable lives.

Contact Information

Name: Ernest Hausmann

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: (734) 680-3501

