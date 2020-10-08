Michigan: Grand Rapids Most Expensive City in Midwest

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rapids is currently the most expensive city in the Midwest for hotel accommodations, according to the latest survey by Chicagohotels.org. However, this year's results were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey compared hotel rates across 30 cities in the Midwestern United States. For each destination, Chicagohotels.org determined the average rate for the least expensive double room during October 2020. Only centrally located hotels with a 3-star rating or higher were considered.

At an average price of $127 for the most affordable double room, Grand Rapids topped the rankings. The podium is completed by Cincinnati and Ann Arbor, at average rates of $118 and $116, respectively.

While Grand Rapids hotels are affordable by about 25% due to the Coronavirus, other destinations have been impacted more heavily. So, hotel rates in Ann Arbor, Kansas City and Columbus are down by about 40% compared to last year.

However, the biggest overall price drop is recorded in Chicago. In the Windy City, you can find a room for around $80 per night—almost 50% more affordable compared to October 2019.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive urban destinations in the Midwest. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) for the period between October 1–30, 2020.

Grand Rapids MI $127 Cincinnati, OH $118 Ann Arbor, MI $116 Cedar Rapids , IO $106 Cleveland, OH $106 Detroit, MI $104 Peoria, IL $104 Madison, WI $103 Indianapolis, IN $102 Des Moines, IA $102

