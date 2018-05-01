Michigan Growth Capital Symposium Unveils Presenting Companies

The companies come from across the Midwest, as well as California, Colorado and Kansas, spanning the life sciences and technology industries. MGCS will also feature a dedicated tech transfer pitch track with presenters from the University of Notre Dame, University of Minnesota, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio State University, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and the University of Michigan.

The full list of this year's presenting companies is available on the event's website. Among these are:

OXX - designs and manufactures rugged-appliances for use in the world's most challenging environments for the job site or weekend adventure.

In addition to company presentations, this year's event will feature a keynote address from Wendell Brooks, senior VP at Intel Corporation and president of Intel Capital, as well as panel discussions on venture capital and tech transfer topics led by industry experts. Online registration is available until 11:59 p.m. EST Friday, May 11, and on-site registration opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15 at the Marriot Resort.

The Michigan Growth Capital Symposium, hosted by the University of Michigan Ross School of Business' Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance, is the longest running university-based venture fair of its kind. For more information on the event, visit www.MichiganGCS.com.

About the Michigan Growth Capital Symposium

The Michigan Growth Capital Symposium (MGCS) is the original university-based venture investment fair, which was first held in 1981. This decades-old nationally attended event is the largest Midwest fair of its kind that brings together venture capital investors, business angels, start-up companies, university tech transfer officers and research faculty. MGCS provides an opportunity for participants from the venture capital community to connect with Midwest start-ups seeking funding and to learn about emerging innovations that span tech and the life sciences. MGCS is presented by the Center for Venture Capital & Private Equity Finance and the Zell Lurie Institute at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

