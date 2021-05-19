Michigan Imams Condemn Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

ROYAL OAK, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imams Council of Michigan condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli government's continued attacks on civilians and the resulting loss of innocent lives, including many women and children. We also condemn the provocation of worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Israeli government supported forced eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

The continued and escalating aggression against the Palestinians, is considered to be a violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law; citing for reference UN General Assembly resolutions A/RES/ES-10/20 adopted 13 June 2018 (Protection of the Palestinian civilian population) and A/RES/ES-10/19 adopted 21 December 2017 (Status of Jerusalem). The forced evictions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were a further violation of these UN resolutions.

The attack on unarmed worshippers using rubber bullets and tear gas at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered the third holiest site by Muslims, occurred on a Friday, the holiest day of the week, and during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan. To emphasize the enormity of this attack, it would be the near equivalent of attacking Christians praying at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher during Easter services. This is a clear violation of international human rights as well as an attack against a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Israeli government's attack on Gaza, targeting areas and structures known to be occupied by civilians, was not only a violation of human rights, but also a violation of international norms of freedom of the press, by purposely bombing the office building which housed the Associated Press and other media outlets.

We call on politicians, faith leaders, interfaith partners and people of conscience at home and abroad, to stand in solidarity with Palestinian civilians, a vulnerable population whose lives are constantly under threat from the unfair and unjust policies of Israel.

As Americans, we are deeply concerned by the fact that billions of our tax dollars go to directly support the Israeli military on an annual basis. This support facilitates its ability to wage asymmetrical, disproportionately destructive strikes against Palestinians, raising concerns that the United States is complicit in the commission of crimes against humanity and furthering Israeli apartheid.

We, the Imams Council of Michigan, join people of conscience in offering our condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. We continue to pray for those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. We also pray for a meaningful turn towards justice and the pursuit of peace in the region.

Contact:

Name: Shaykh Almasmari

Title: Chair of Imams Council of Michigan and Imam of the Muslim Unity Center

Phone: 510-472-4124

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Imams Council of Michigan