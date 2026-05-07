Michigan Language Assessment to Convene Online Symposium: Global Solutions to the U.S. Nursing Shortage (May 13-14, 2026)

More than two dozen expert panelists from eighteen organizations will convene at a vital two-day virtual symposium organized by Michigan Language Assessment, designed to uncover strategies and collaborative solutions for the critical U.S. nursing shortage.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Language Assessment will host a free, two-day symposium, Global Solutions to the U.S. Nursing Shortage: Policy, Recruitment, and Collaboration, on May 13–14, 2026, bringing together policymakers, state licensing and education authorities, healthcare employers, recruitment agencies, credential evaluation and processing organizations, professional organizations, and a global audience to address an important workforce challenge facing the United States.

Michigan Language Assessment to Convene Online Symposium: Global Solutions to the U.S. Nursing Shortage

The virtual, two-day event will explore strategies for strengthening the U.S. nursing workforce through global collaboration, with a focus on internationally trained nurses and the systems that support their transition into the U.S. healthcare environment.

More than 24 expert panelists from 18 organizations—including government agencies, state Boards of Nursing, healthcare systems, international recruitment partners, and education providers—will share insights on improving nurse recruitment, credentialing, and workforce integration.

Sessions will cover key topics such as:

U.S. nursing shortage trends and workforce policy updates

Pathways to U.S. nursing licensure for internationally educated nurses

Ethical nurse recruitment and global mobility

Licensing, credentialing, and immigration bottlenecks

State-level workforce needs and shortage areas

English language proficiency for healthcare professionals

Employer strategies for nurse onboarding, integration, and retention

"As the demand for qualified nurses continues to grow, it is critical that we work across sectors and borders to develop sustainable solutions and identify practical pathways needed to strengthen the U.S. healthcare workforce and patient care in meaningful ways," said Dr. Fernando Fleurquin, special advisor, government relations and education at Michigan Language Assessment.

The symposium is open to a global audience and is relevant for federal and state government authorities, healthcare employers, policymakers, educators, recruiters, and internationally trained nurses seeking to better understand and navigate the U.S. healthcare landscape.

Registration is free and open to the public; advance registration is required. For more information and to register, visit:

https://michiganassessment.org/global-solutions-to-the-u-s-nursing-shortage-michigan-language-assessment-symposium-may-2026/

About Michigan Language Assessment

Michigan Language Assessment, a collaboration between the University of Michigan and Cambridge University Press & Assessment, has over 70 years of experience in English language testing. Its Michigan English Test (MET) supports internationally trained professionals pursuing U.S. licensure by assessing real-world English skills in reading, listening, writing, and speaking, with fast and accurate results.

SOURCE Michigan Language Assessment