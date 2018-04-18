Michigan Liquor Control Commission Approves TIPS Online Alcohol Training Programs for Stadiums and Casinos

ARLINGTON, Va., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) today announced that eTIPS Concessions – Michigan and eTIPS Gaming – Michigan, both online responsible alcohol training and certification programs, were approved by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC). Since 2001, the MLCC has required alcohol server training for licensees obtaining new on-premise licenses or transferring more than 50% interest in existing on-premise licenses. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) classroom training was one of the first approved alcohol server training programs in Michigan. Prior to 2014, the only way to obtain MLCC-approved certification was through classroom sessions conducted by certified TIPS trainers. In 2014, eTIPS On Premise was approved by the MLCC. eTIPS On Premise is tailored for bartenders and servers in restaurants, bars, and hotels, while eTIPS Concessions is designed for concessionaires who serve and sell alcohol in stadiums, arenas, and festivals, and eTIPS Gaming is tailored specifically for casino employees.



Since 1982, TIPS has trained and certified more than 250,000 individuals in responsible alcohol service in the state of Michigan. In addition, TIPS has certified more than 2,500 trainers in Michigan. TIPS helps Michigan licensees comply with jurisdiction-specific liquor laws, and teaches strategies to ensure responsible alcohol service and prevent illegal alcohol sales to underage and/or intoxicated guests. Additionally, the TIPS program can help Michigan licensees reduce exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, lower insurance rates, and improve customer satisfaction. "eTIPS offers Michigan licensees a convenient option for obtaining MLCC-approved certification. Promoting responsible service in stadiums and casinos comes with its own unique challenges," said HCI's Vice President Trevor Estelle. "Our concessions and gaming programs address the challenges unique to these types of venues by including specific videos and scenarios."



The eTIPS program is a self-paced, innovative approach to alcohol server training. It allows participants to obtain practical and valuable training anywhere and at any time. Our Michigan courses are customized to deliver information on the laws and regulations unique to the state of Michigan. Through interactive lessons, scenarios and quizzes, eTIPS, gives servers the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and teaches them to effectively intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies.



About Health Communications, Inc.

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Its flagship program, TIPS, was the first of its kind and continues to set industry standards for responsible alcohol service training. TIPS has certified over 5 million participants in all 50 states and more than 50 different countries. Numerous public officials and government agencies have recognized and endorsed TIPS training as lifesaving and critical to the progress made in reducing alcohol-related injuries and deaths. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. To learn more, visit the www.gettips.com.

