MICHIGAN LOTTERY TAKES THE PLAYER EXPERIENCE TO A NEW LEVEL WITH PAC-MAN™ OMNI-CHANNEL PROGRAM

Pollard Banknote partnered with the Lottery in every aspect of this program – from game concept development to marketing support. The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game were all printed or produced by Pollard Banknote and its related companies. PAC-MAN™ is widely considered the most successful coin-operated game of all time, with estimates that the game has been played more than 10 billion times. It is available under license from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., exclusively through Pollard Banknote as part of its Retro Collection, an ever-growing and diversified selection of recognizable retro brands.

The classic PAC-MAN™ theme is evident throughout all elements of the program, with 2D shapes and playstyles that reflect the game's original graphics and play mechanics. On the instant ticket, a top prize of $30,000 awaits, if PAC-MAN™ progresses from start to finish without running into a ghost, or if the player uncovers a cherry while in the maze! On the pull-tab ticket and online instant game, a player wins by matching three consecutive symbols in a horizontal row. The online instant game also offers an exciting bonus game that activates when a player finds three PAC-MAN™ symbols in a row, presenting additional chances to win.

"The Michigan Lottery's decision to launch an omni-channel PAC-MAN™ program leverages a well-known brand that provides players with a multifaceted play experience, maximizing engagement across all Lottery channels," said Donna Preziotti, Senior Director, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "With a fulsome marketing campaign that includes point of sale and digital advertisements, we are confident that this program will resonate with players and will be a welcome addition to the Michigan Lottery's existing portfolio of successful instant tickets, pull-tabs, and online instant games."

PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

