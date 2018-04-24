Michigan Medical Advisory Summit Media Advisory
13:45 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unloc is Hosting Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit to unite medical professionals, commercial/industrial real estate agents, state regulators, service providers, industry experts and entrepreneurs of the latest medical research of the clinical uses of cannabis, as well as the current regulatory environment of Michigan.
Date: 04/23/18
Contact: Steward Media
Telephone: 248.973-6070
E-mail: events@steward-media.com
Website: www.steward-media.com
Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit
What: Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit
Where: The Townsend Hotel 100 Townsend St. Birmingham, MI 48009
When: Thursday, April 26, 2018
5:30 p.m. - Registration & Networking
6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - Panel Discussion, Keynote Speaker
Who: Keynote Speaker
Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyaste - William Beaumont Hospital, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Diplomate American Board of Surgery
Diplomate American Board of Plastic Surgery
Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Surgery
Pediatric Plastic Surgery
Reconstruction Microsurgery/ Microvascular Breast Reconstruction
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine
Panelist
Mr. Venar Ayar - Ayar Law
Prof. Zvi Bentwich - Ben Gurion University / Tikun Olam Chief Research Scientist
Tikun Olam - World's leading medical cannabis researcher
Ms. Shelley Edgerton - Michigan Licensing & Regulatory Affairs
Dr. Jokubas Ziburkus - MediTaurus, co-founder Canntelligence
Moderator
Ms. Anqunette Sarfor - Cannabis Advocate (formerly of Fox 2 Detroit)
Related Files
Related Links
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michigan-medical-advisory-summit-media-advisory-300635577.html
SOURCE Unloc
Share this article