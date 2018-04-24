Michigan Medical Advisory Summit Media Advisory

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unloc is Hosting Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit to unite medical professionals, commercial/industrial real estate agents, state regulators, service providers, industry experts and entrepreneurs of the latest medical research of the clinical uses of cannabis, as well as the current regulatory environment of Michigan.

Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit

What: Michigan Medical Cannabis Summit

Where: The Townsend Hotel 100 Townsend St. Birmingham, MI 48009

When: Thursday, April 26, 2018

5:30 p.m. - Registration & Networking

6:15 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. - Panel Discussion, Keynote Speaker

Who: Keynote Speaker

Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyaste - William Beaumont Hospital, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Diplomate American Board of Surgery

Diplomate American Board of Plastic Surgery

Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Surgery

Pediatric Plastic Surgery

Reconstruction Microsurgery/ Microvascular Breast Reconstruction

Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine

Panelist

Mr. Venar Ayar - Ayar Law

Prof. Zvi Bentwich - Ben Gurion University / Tikun Olam Chief Research Scientist

Tikun Olam - World's leading medical cannabis researcher

Ms. Shelley Edgerton - Michigan Licensing & Regulatory Affairs

Dr. Jokubas Ziburkus - MediTaurus, co-founder Canntelligence

Moderator

Ms. Anqunette Sarfor - Cannabis Advocate (formerly of Fox 2 Detroit)

