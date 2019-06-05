Michigan Medical Cannabis Forum Taking Place in Troy on June 8

TROY, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Medical Cannabis Forum, a conference led by physicians to promote public awareness of current evidence and treatments in the medical use of cannabis, sponsored by Bacco Farms Provisioning (Flint, Michigan), will take place on June 8, 2019 at The Somerset Inn, 2601 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084.

7:00 a.m. – Registration & Networking

8:30 a.m. – Panel Discussion, Keynote Speaker

Bacco Farms Logo

Who: Keynote Speaker

Andrew Brisbo - Director of Bureau of Marijuana Regulation – LARA State of Michigan

Andrew Brisbo has been in licensing and regulation with the State of Michigan since 2004, including experience with the Michigan Gaming Control Board, Department of State and occupational and health professional licensing in LARA.

The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation (BMR) in LARA was created in 2017 to implement the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act and Marijuana Tracking Act and oversee Michigan's existing medical marijuana registry card program under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act. The agency is also responsible for implementing the regulatory program enacted under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. BMR's mission is to establish Michigan as the national model for a regulatory program that stimulates business growth while preserving safe consumer access to marijuana.

Speakers:

Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate – William Beaumont Hospital, M.D., F.A.C.S.

American Board of Surgery

American Board of Plastic Surgery Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Surgery Pediatric Plastic Surgery Reconstruction Microsurgery/ Microvascular Breast Reconstruction Assistant Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine

Annas Aljassem, MD – William Beaumont Hospital Functional Pain/Rehabilitation and Palliative Medicine

Levi Hall, Pharm.D. – William Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak

Pharmacist/Compound Medicine/Pain and Palliative Medicine

Mark Hornyak, MD – Backus Hospital - Norwich, Connecticut.

Neurosurgeon

Lauren Oliver, DO – Beaumont Health Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon/Pediatric Plastic Surgery

Why: To unite medical professionals, commercial/industrial real estate agents, state regulators, service providers, industry experts and entrepreneurs on the latest medical research of the clinical uses of cannabis, as well as the current regulatory environment of Michigan.

About: Bacco Farms: A division of Unloc LLC, Bacco Farms was the first fully licensed dispensary in Flint, Michigan. From seed to sale, Unloc is a vertically integrated operation controlling the entire manufacturing process, quality assurance, testing and dosing of medicinal marijuana. Unloc strives to be at the forefront of medical research by understanding the efficacy of the unique strains of medical cannabis. For more information, visit www.unloc.com.

Visit www.mich-medcannabisforum.com for agenda, registration and sponsorship opportunities.

Michigan Medical Cannabis Forum Media Advisory

Contact: Chaiyasate Consulting

Email: michmedcannabisforum@gmail.com

Website: www.mich-medcannabisforum.com

bacco-farms-logo.png

http://www.mich-medcannabisforum.com

