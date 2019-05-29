Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Navy Veteran or Factory Worker with Mesothelioma in Michigan To Call Them Anytime to Talk Directly with Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compare Attorneys-Get Better Compensation Results

DETROIT, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says we are urging a US Navy Veteran or a factory worker anywhere in Michigan with recently diagnosed mesothelioma to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Michigan and our number one priority is for people like this to receive the very best possible financial compensation results.

"We are urging a person with this rare cancer to shop and compare lawyers and or law firms-but before you hire one please call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because we know when it comes to financial compensation for a person with mesothelioma in Michigan-they will do everything possible to get their client the best possible results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is extremely concerned that a person with recently diagnosed with mesothelioma in Michigan will hire a local car accident law firm instead of hiring one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma law firms. A mistake like this could cost a person with mesothelioma in Michigan hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as the group would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center, "One of the biggest problems we see with Navy Veterans, factory workers or people with mesothelioma in Michigan is-they typically do not know what to look for when it comes to hiring law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim. As we would like explain-at 800-714-0303 the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste do something called a 'work up' where they devote time and resources trying to find every possible way a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma claim and it is vital. If you have mesothelioma in Michigan please call us about the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center's services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

Marquette General Cancer Center Marquette: http://ww4.mgh.org/cancer/SitePages/Home.aspx

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

