Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council Names FCA Executive as Chairman of the Board

"Our commitment to diversity and inclusion at FCA extends far beyond our walls," said Scott Thiele, Head of Purchasing and Supply Chain Management, FCA - North America. "I'm proud to serve the MMSDC as they continue supporting minority business owners in creative ways. Diversity drives innovation and innovation drives growth for all of us. I am excited about this opportunity to contribute to the future success of minority suppliers and our communities."

Growing Supplier Diversity Together: FCA and MMSDC

FCA recently joined a partnership formed between MMSDC and Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for startups and corporations, to bring a new innovation hub to Detroit by June 2020. Plug and Play Detroit Powered by AmplifyD (Amplify:Diversity) will provide streamlined access to all technology startups, with an emphasis on those owned by women and minorities. The partnership underpins FCA's approach to the rapid advancement of select technologies through smart and strategic collaborations that promote a culture of innovation and safety.



In 2019, FCA and MMSDC also launched the Collaborative Growth Initiative, which includes nine automakers and suppliers working together with 18 minority-owned businesses to define, measure and facilitate sustainable sourcing opportunities in the indirect/non-production commodity space. The goal is to ensure strategic business growth.



"Over the past two years, Scott has served as Vice Chair of our organization and I'm sincerely excited to have such an action-oriented, knowledgeable leader at the helm of our organization during a significant time of growth and opportunity," said Michelle Sourie Robinson, President/CEO of MMSDC. "Scott is decisive, smart and forward thinking. He's not afraid to step outside the box, which is critical as we experience and embrace a season of exponential growth."



Supplier Diversity at FCA

Since 1983, the Company has purchased more than $88.2 billion from minority-, women- and veteran-owned suppliers. In 2019, FCA was honored with the following award for the Company's innovative approaches and programs to expand opportunities for diverse suppliers:

Corporation of the Year for 2018, Class 4 from the National Minority Supplier Development Council

Best-in-Class for Excellence in Supplier Diversity from the Great Lakes Women Business Council

Benchmark Award from Rainbow PUSH

President's Award from the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council

America's Top Corporation for Women's Business Enterprises from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The Company celebrated the 20th annual MatchMaker event through a series of high-impact engagements with more than 250 diverse businesses. MatchMaker has generated more than $4 billion in new business opportunities for exhibitors since inception in 1999.



Nearly 10 years ago, FCA established its High Focus Program with an aim to take suppliers with greater potential for diverse spend and equip them with the tools and support to achieve their diversity targets. The diversity spend status of each supplier is monitored monthly and reviewed with the supplier quarterly. In 2019, 25 suppliers remain in this program.



FCA has a long-standing, enterprise-wide commitment to diversity and inclusion, which includes supporting 10 business resource groups representing a range of affinity communities that pursue initiatives that celebrate multicultural differences and provide developmental opportunities for employees. Thiele also serves as the Executive Sponsor for the Middle Eastern Employees Together business resource group.



In 2019, FCA was named among the country's leading companies for diversity by Diversityinc magazine and among the country's leading companies supporting Hispanic women by Latina Style magazine, among other diversity honors.



MMSDC

The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) is a non-profit organization promoting the economic growth of our corporate members and the minority-owned businesses that serve them. Operating since 1977, MMSDC drives more than $36 billion dollars in economic impact each year with its 1,200 certified minority business owners and 300 corporate members. For more information, visit www.minoritysupplier.org.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

