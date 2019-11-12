Michigan Personal Injury Firm Goodman Acker Releases Groundbreaking Advertising Spot to Thank Detroit

DETROIT, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 25 years of serving the people of Detroit, well-respected personal injury law firm Goodman Acker, P.C. has chosen to celebrate by creating a special "thank you" advertisement. This unique and groundbreaking spot aired during the NFL Kickoff game on September 5th, 2019 and represents a fundamental change in how personal injury law firms have traditionally advertised.

Relying on the incredible talents of visual storyteller Olayami Dabls and Detroit's "Grill King," Robert Felton, the advertisement showcases the many faces and groups that have worked to breathe new life into Detroit communities. The ad also spotlights Adam Shakoor, a former lawyer for Motown who served as Deputy Mayor to Coleman Young and noted advocate for Muslim Inmates.

All the firm members at Goodman Acker, P.C. are proud to call Detroit home and thank everyone who has supported its firm over the past 25 years. As injury attorneys who have handled thousands of personal injury lawsuits over the years and secured million-dollar settlements for our clients, Goodman Acker is dedicated to protecting the rights of citizens injured in Detroit and throughout the entire State of Michigan.

For more information or for press inquiries about the advertisement, visit the Goodman Acker, P.C. website at https://www.goodmanacker.com.

