Michigan Pet Alliance Launches 2021 Grants and Awards Program

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA) announces the 2021 grants and awards program for animal shelters and rescue organizations in Michigan. This year's theme is Lessons Learned From COVID-19. Two awards of $1,500 each are available to Michigan animal shelters and rescue organizations that demonstrate positive changes made to operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPA invites licensed shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations to apply for a grant by providing detailed information on how something good, and most likely unexpected, resulted from a challenging and tragic global pandemic. Positive operational changes can be from any area, from intake to adoptions, from cleaning protocols to customer service. In addition to the $1,500 cash award, each winner will receive a one-year membership to MPA, a plaque and public recognition in the animal welfare community.

Both grant awards are made possible thanks to the generosity of the Humane Society of Macomb Foundation.

MPA is also awarding two additional training and improvement grants. The first is a free shelter assessment, a value of $3,000. A shelter assessment includes a site visit, interviews with key staff and a review of operational materials. A blueprint report of recommended changes and improvements will be provided to the shelter. Shelter management reviews the report, then an online conference call is scheduled to review the blueprint report and answer questions. The report also includes lists of resources and sample documents, and the report and timeline can be used to gage accomplishments toward improvements.

The second is a training grant valued at $1,000. This grant includes onsite staff and volunteer training, as well as various training modules that can be tailored to a shelter's specific needs.

There is no cost to apply for any of the grant awards. Applications with attachments must be submitted by midnight ET on Monday, August 30, 2021, at this link https://form.jotform.com/212124189745053. Winners will be notified by September 30, 2021.

Eligibility for Grants and Awards

To be considered for the grant awards, shelters or rescues must meet the following criteria:

Animal shelters must be licensed with MDARD (Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development)

Home-based 501(c)3 rescue organizations must be located in Michigan and registered with the Michigan Attorney General's Charitable Trust Section

Michigan Pet Alliance

Michigan's only professional trade association of animal welfare organizations, the mission of Michigan Pet Alliance is to work in collaboration and to speak with a single voice to eliminate abuse and neglect of Michigan's companion animals and to save all healthy and treatable homeless companion animals through training, technical assistance, education and advocacy. For more information, please visit MichiganPet.org and follow @MichiganPetAlliance on Facebook.

Michigan Pet Alliance, 2210 Lancaster Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

501(c)3 nonprofit organization, EIN: 20-0399162

(313) 731-2244, [email protected]

Contact:

Deborah Schutt, Chair

(313) 731-2244

[email protected]

