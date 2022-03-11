Michigan Potash Applauds the USDA for Efforts to Help Develop New American-made Fertilizer Sources

Program will help American farmers replace Russian fertilizer imports by promoting domestic supply

EVART, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Potash & Salt Company, LLC (MPSC) Founder and CEO Ted Pagano today issued the following statement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announcement of a plan to support innovative American-made fertilizer production to address our nation's near-total dependence on foreign imports:

"In the face of a global food and fertilizer crisis, I applaud the USDA and Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack's leadership in confronting our nation's dependency on foreign fertilizer imports. Our farmers feed the world, yet they are wholly dependent on foreign sources of critical potash nutrients while domestic supplies are available right here at home. Michigan Potash stands ready to support American farmers by replacing one-to-one all the potash imported from Russia with domestic production from Michigan."