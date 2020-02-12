Michigan Prosthodontist Honored by Professional Association

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Bloem, DDS, MS, was honored with the Private Practice Prosthodontist Award for the Central Region of the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), covering the middle part of the United States from West Virginia to Kansas, and Minnesota to Louisiana.

This award recognizes extraordinary collegiality, outreach and community service, highlighting the role a prosthodontist plays in advancing the quality of life for patients. Dr. Bloem received this award at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP in Miami, Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

"Receiving this award is especially meaningful to me for the fact that colleagues from many areas of our profession have endorsed it. Kind words by ACP members, advanced program and graduate students, cross specialty doctors, and dental technician partners are humbling recognition of our career long collegiality," said Dr. Bloem. "I am thankful and forever indebted to my mentors and lifelong friends. I thank the College for this distinctive honor."

Dr. Bloem is currently in his 41st year of specialty practice in Michigan. A member of the ACP since 1978, Dr. Bloem received his degrees at the University of Michigan, where he went on to serve on the graduate faculty for 17 years. He has served the ACP on various committees and task forces, as Michigan Section President, and on the Board of Directors as a Regional Membership Director.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

