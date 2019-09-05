Michigan Ross Announces Plans for Comprehensive Academic Initiative to Address Growing Workforce Gap in the Fintech Sector

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Michigan Ross School of Business is launching a new program in partnership with Chicago-based PEAK6 Investments to prepare students for successful careers in the rapidly growing fintech sector. The primary goal of the Michigan Ross FinTech Initiative is to produce a robust pipeline of top talent well-versed in technology and finance.

Through the initiative, Michigan Ross will bridge the gap between a traditional business education and the high-level quantitative skills employers need now and into the future. The initiative will consist of educational offerings, such as fintech-specific academic programs and digital learning courses; fintech-related clubs, events and activities; and action-based learning experiences that connect students with the most innovative fintech companies in the world. Students will learn how the domains of finance and technology are coming together to change the way individuals and businesses access financial services and markets. Students will also learn how to generate value for organizations across industries by identifying technological solutions to emerging business challenges.

"The rapid pace of change in the fintech sector is creating an urgent need for experienced professionals who not only understand the technology underlying these services, but also how the disruption in financial services impacts and advances their business," said Scott DeRue, the Edward J. Frey Dean at the Ross School of Business. "With the generous support of PEAK6, Michigan Ross is committed to developing the next-generation of business leaders who will envision and enable future innovations in fintech."

PEAK6 will provide the base funding for the FinTech Initiative, as well as thought leadership. Michigan Ross will develop and manage the initiative, with plans to engage additional business partners over time.

"We are excited to partner with Michigan Ross in the creation of a first-of-its-kind program combining academic and practical learning to equip business-oriented professionals with the skills to make an immediate impact in the fintech space," said Jenny Just, co-founder of PEAK6 and Michigan alumna. "Our core businesses sit at the intersection of finance and technology and we have experienced first-hand the nationwide shortage of talent. It's gratifying to work with Ross on an initiative that will have a long-term positive effect on the industry while providing fulfilling employment opportunities for future generations of students."

The Michigan Ross FinTech Initiative is the latest example of how the school is adapting its academic programs to meet the ever-evolving global business landscape. Additionally, Michigan Ross is investing new innovations in digital education and is the first top-ranked U.S. business school to offer an online MBA.

For more information about the Michigan Ross FinTech Initiative, visit michiganross.umich.edu/fintech.

About Michigan Ross

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a vibrant and distinctive learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business' mission is to develop leaders who make a positive difference in the world. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.

Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the BBA, MBA, Part-time MBA (Evening, Online, and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Supply Chain Management, Master of Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers open-enrollment and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management.

About PEAK6

PEAK6 is an investment and technology firm that invests in a diverse group of public and private companies. Founded in 1997 by Jenny Just and Matt Hulsizer, the firm owns Apex Clearing Corporation, a leading U.S. clearing and custody firm based in Dallas, PEAK6 Capital Management, a proprietary trading group based in Chicago, and National Flood Services, a leading provider of business process services in flood insurance. In addition, PEAK6 invests across various stages of a company's development from growth to later stage. PEAK6 takes a long-term and flexible approach to investing by building relationships with entrepreneurs and management teams to align interests, transform businesses and create lasting value. To learn more about PEAK6, please visit: www.PEAK6.com.

