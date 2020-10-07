Michigan State University Foundation Names Kermitt Brooks as New Board Member

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan State University Foundation announced today that Kermitt Brooks, Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, has been appointed to the organization's board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Kermitt to the MSU Foundation's board of directors," said Randolph Cowen, Chair of MSU Foundation. "During his three-decade career, Kermitt has been a trusted advisor and regulator with a depth and breadth of experience that will serve his alma mater."

Brooks is a member of Guardian's executive leadership team and is responsible for managing the company's enterprise-wide legal, compliance, corporate governance and government affair functions.

Before Guardian, Brooks served at AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, where he was Senior Executive Director and General Counsel. As a former official at both the New York State Insurance Department (now the New York Department of Financial Services) and New York State Office of the Attorney General, Brooks served as First Deputy Superintendent and Deputy Attorney General of Operations, respectively.

"We are excited to welcome Kermitt to the board," said David Washburn, MSU Foundation Executive Director. "His broad background and experience will help our organization better serve Michigan State and the mission of the MSU Foundation."

Brooks received a bachelor's degree in international relations from James Madison College at MSU. Brooks also received his law degree from the University of Michigan and is admitted to practice in New York and Connecticut and several federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I look forward to serving my alma mater," said Brooks. "The Spartan community is one that I am so proud to be a part of."

Brooks is an active board member for the Bronx Arts and Letters Foundation, the Association of Life Insurance Counsel, and the National Organization of Life and Health Guaranty Associations.

