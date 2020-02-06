Michigan State University Launches Coding Boot Camp in Detroit in Partnership with Trilogy Education

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for tech-savvy talent in Detroit at a record high, Michigan State University (MSU) is offering its first coding boot camp in partnership with Trilogy Education, a leading workforce accelerator and 2U, Inc. brand. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals in the region, the MSU Coding Boot Camp will teach the front-end and back-end skills necessary to become a proficient full stack developer.

Michigan State University

The 24-week, part-time program begins June 1, 2020, with two three-hour evening classes during the week (6:15 to 9:15 p.m.) and a four-hour class on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.msu.edu .

"In just a handful of years, we've witnessed a transformation in Detroit's economy and a growing demand for skilled tech workers across all industries. We're launching the MSU Coding Boot Camp to help meet that increasing demand and fill the new pipeline of technology talent for Detroit's businesses," said Leo Kempel, Dean of the MSU College of Engineering. "We believe through this partnership we'll be able to quickly scale our efforts to bring accelerated tech training opportunities to the local workforce."

In recent years, Detroit has experienced a business renaissance driven by a growing tech economy. According to Burning Glass, companies in the Detroit-area struggled to fill over 44,000 open roles requiring some level of coding proficiency in 2019, many at Detroit's major auto manufacturers. However, companies are having a progressively harder time locating tech talent. This skilled labor shortage is exacerbated by a record low unemployment rate and the fact that just 14.6 percent of Detroit residents have a bachelor's degree or higher, according to the US Census Bureau.

Pairing MSU's strengths with Trilogy's market-driven coding and career curriculum offers students both the competence and confidence to succeed in the technology industry. The program's curriculum covers the basics of coding, algorithms and data structure plus intensive training in JavaScript, Node.js, HTML, CSS, jQuery, Java and more. No previous training or experience is required, but applicants should have an understanding of coding basics.

In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They'll build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. Students will also receive a range of career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and extensive staff support.

Boot Camp students will gain skills to develop dynamic end-to-end web applications, as well as receive a certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from MSU's College of Engineering.

To learn more about the MSU Coding Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.msu.edu. You can apply online or by calling (313) 918-1028.

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University has been working to advance the common good in uncommon ways for 160 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU focuses its vast resources on creating solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges, while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges. For MSU news on the Web, go to MSUToday . Follow MSU News on Twitter at twitter.com/MSUnews .

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

