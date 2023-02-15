Michigan Surgeon on Crusade to Warn Women About Dangers of Breast Implants

Dr. Khan invites guests to join a March Q&A during Breast Implant Awareness Month

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're experiencing fatigue, joint pain, headaches, muscle aches and have breast implants, talk to your primary care physician about Breast Implant Illness (BII).

Dr. Shaher Khan believes that patient education and realistic expectation are key to the success of any surgical procedure. Dr. Shaher Khan

A 2021 survey of about 200 women in Utah found that 97 percent of the women had negative symptoms that they associated with their implants. The Federal Drug Administration published a warning on its website last fall about the link between implants and Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL). The sad irony is that breast cancer survivors face a risk of different cancers and ailments because of the implants they get after mastectomies.

"Breast implant illness (BII) is real. It is a real problem but there are real solutions," says Michigan plastic surgeon Dr. Shaher Khan, who specializes in removing breast implants. "No one wants to talk about it. No one wants me to talk about it."

Despite data and warnings, breast implant surgery remains exceedingly popular in North America, with statistics predicting an increase in 2023 over last year. Globally, the market is expected to report growth from $2.10 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022. By 2026, it is expected to represent $2.9 billion, according to ReportLinker.

On March 8, Dr. Khan will be conducting a Zoom call for anyone who wants to learn more about BII or have stories they want to share.

Dr. Khan has done exactly one breast implant surgery—as required to become a board-certified plastic surgeon. Instead of taking advantage of one of the safest and most lucrative surgical procedures, Dr. Khan is one of the few voices in the medical field warning women of the multiple negative consequences of saline and silicone breast implants, including breast implant associated squamous cell carcinoma (BIA-SCC), a rare but aggressive cancer.

March is Breast Implant Awareness Month, a movement initiated in 2018 by a nonprofit group called The Implant Truth Survivors Committee. Their mission, like Dr. Khan's, is to make sure breast implant recipients know and understand the risk associated with the devices before they choose to get implants.

"There are warnings from the FDA. There are warnings from the manufacturers. There are countless stories from women suffering from breast implant illness," Dr. Khan says. "But surgeons tend to gloss over the risks when they have a patient wanting an implant. Implants are also the current standard of practice for women who've had mastectomies. The women are not offered an alternative."

Dr. Khan says educating primary care physicians is the key to helping women identify if they have breast implant illness because general practitioners are often the first medical professionals to hear about a patient's symptoms.

"They are the first responders. They are the first ones to see the patient and the ones who can identify the symptoms and refer them to a specialist," Dr. Khan explains. And there are plenty of symptoms such as:

Fatigue or chronic fatigue

Cognitive dysfunction

Muscle aches and pains

Skin rashes

Chronic neck and back pain

Anxiety, panic attacks

Depression

Metallic taste in mouth

Dry skin, eyes, mouth, hair

Weight gain or weight loss

Frequent urination

Liver and kidney dysfunction

Digestive issues

Recurring sinus, yeast, and UTI infections

Many of these mimic other illnesses, especially autoimmune disorders such as lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis. Dr. Khan urges women to research the studies that demonstrate the links between implants and illnesses, and to share their stories with others to prevent more women suffering. Dr. Khan also has a robust and active Facebook group where stories and support are shared. Visit Dr. Khan's YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram channels to stay up to date about BII.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Dr. Shaher Khan is a Michigan-based plastic surgeon specializing in the en bloc removal of breast implants. He advocates extensively against the use of implants due to health risks associated with implants. He is certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and provides a variety of reconstructive surgeries in his practice. Learn more at Executive Plastic Surgery.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tess Dumlao

[email protected]

(602) 653-6585

SOURCE Executive Plastic Surgery