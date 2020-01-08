Michigan Teachers Chosen for Curriculum Associates' Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has selected two Michigan teachers for the inaugural class of its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes a tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers from schools nationwide. Brook Veldkamp of Challenger Elementary School in Kentwood Public Schools in Kentwood, MI and Rose Becker of Neinas Dual Language Learning Academy in Detroit Public Schools Community District in Detroit, MI are among the 31 selected teachers who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years. Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used by teachers in more than half of Michigan's school districts.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize Brook and Rose as Extraordinary Educators. We look forward to sharing their innovative practices that drive student achievement and continuing our rich history of serving Michigan schools."

All Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I was so honored to find out I had been chosen as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates," said Veldkamp. "I am so excited to learn and grow more as an educator through closer interaction with the curriculum and collaborating with other Extraordinary Educators. Providing my students with engaging and rigorous instruction is what I strive for in every lesson. I am grateful to be able to represent my school and district through this growing partnership with Curriculum Associates."

"I am thrilled to be named an Extraordinary Educator for 2020!" said Becker. "Through my experience with Curriculum Associates, I have been able to grow my students to new heights and make an impact working with my students in Detroit, MI. With this opportunity, I hope to continue to grow professionally and discover new ideas about how to best meet my students' needs. I am looking forward to helping more students believe they can achieve anything they set their mind to."

