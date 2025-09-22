MICHIGAN TEAMSTERS WIN STRONG FIRST CONTRACT AT NATIONAL TRAILS

160 Bus Workers Approve Better Pay and Union Protections

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers, monitors, and mechanics at National Trails who provide transportation services for Detroit Public Schools have overwhelmingly ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 243. The four-year contract includes substantial wage increases, sick leave, holiday pay, and key union protections.

"As Teamsters, we know an organizing campaign is not complete until we negotiate a strong first contract, and we fought like hell to get it done," said Phil Turner, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 243. "This victory wouldn't have been possible without our rank-and-file members fighting for their fair share."

The contract was approved by a 96 percent margin and is highly competitive in the school transportation industry. It ensures that members are rewarded and protected for the service they provide to students and their families.

"We deserve to be valued and respected, and this contract makes sure that will happen," said Tawanda Lewis, bus driver and steward with Local 243. "We take safety seriously and always lead by example. Now, we have a strong first contract to keep doing what we do best — serving our community with pride."

Teamsters Local 243 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.teamsters243.org/.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 243