Michigan Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage

7 U-Haul stores are participating in disaster relief efforts after Tuesday's destructive storms

LANSING, Mich., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container storage to residents impacted by the tornadoes that tore through several counties in southern Michigan this week, leaving widespread damage in their wake.

The impact of these storms was felt in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch and Cass counties, among other areas. Many victims are now dealing with substantial home, business and property damage.

Access to dry and secure U-Haul self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential for communities during the clean-up process after natural disasters.

Melissa Pearl, U-Haul Company of Central Michigan president, has made seven facilities available to offer the disaster relief program across the affected region.

"U-Haul is a proud part of these communities, and great communities work together through the tough times when disaster strikes," Pearl said. "We want people to know we are available to help."

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The U-Box offer is limited to on-site storage at U-Haul facilities (does not include delivery to or pick-up from residential locations).

People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Battle Creek

5740 Beckley Road

Battle Creek, MI 49015

(269) 924-0893

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Benton Harbor

1529 M 139 Hwy.

Benton Harbor, MI 49022

(269) 927-4494

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jackson

2925 E. Michigan Ave.

Jackson, MI 49202

(517) 784-0065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kalamazoo

1004 Portage

Kalamazoo, MI 49001

(269) 345-7141

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jolly & Cedar

5020 S. Cedar

Lansing, MI 48910

(517) 394-0075

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Lansing

1030 Pierpont St.

Lansing, MI 48911

(517) 882-1278

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waverly Road

901 S. Waverly Road

Lansing, MI 48917

(517) 316-1001

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

